India produces all the wealth: PCB chief Ramiz Raja claims ICC's position on Indo-Pak matters is compromised

Sep 20, 2014
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has continued his tirade of statements about cricket between India and Pakistan and this time accused the International Cricket Council (ICC) of having a compromised position on the matter and stated that the fact that Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) produces all the revenue that has led to this situation.

Tensions between the PCB and BCCI have hit a boiling point over recent weeks after BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced that India will not travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup and claimed the tournament will take place at a neutral venue. Raja claimed that there is no excuse for India and Pakistan to be playing each other regularly.

"They are circumspect and not forthcoming because India produces the entire ICC wealth, and so their position, unfortunately, is compromised as a result, I don't think it's going to change unless we have a resolve and commitment in every cricket board and our cricket fraternity works towards making it happen," Raja said in an interview to the National.


“Of course we need to play each other. Who wouldn't want to watch India versus Pakistan? There shouldn't be an excuse for Pakistan not playing in India or India not playing in Pakistan," he added.

India have not toured Pakistan for any cricket since the 2008 Asia Cup. The last bilateral tour was in 2006 when the Men in Blue played 3 Tests and 5 T20Is in the country. Apart from a short three ODI and two-match T20I series in 2012-13 on Indian soil, the nations have played bilateral cricket since 2007. Pakistan did play the 2011 World Cup and 2016 T20 World Cup in India during this period.

After BCCI's Asia Cup 2023 announcement, Pakistan has threatened to boycott the 2023 ODI World Cup which will take place in India.

Nov 22, 2017
F@ck em, just play the other teams. I think every team has
toured Pak in the last few years except India and New Zealand.

Pak should boycott the world cup in India if they have any self
respect.
 
May 4, 2019
Don't take him seriously...

Now a days, he is showing his true face and providing job to fellow youtubers with contain to sell their vedios....


:blah::blah: multi billion team, india team, will not go to india for world Cup, will do something and asked to come in Pakistan for Asia cup... India... Ohh India... Yes India... Otherwise will not play India..... It is too boring..... Now a days
 

