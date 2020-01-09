What's new

India priests step on women for fertility

Andhadhun

May 10, 2019
Is this thread about "fertility" quacks ?

in which case here is a chinese witch doctor sticking needles into chinese women for fertility.

I think I would rather get stepped on. lol.



lonelyman

lonelyman

Feb 19, 2015
Andhadhun said:
Is this thread about "fertility" quacks ?

in which case here is a chinese witch doctor sticking needles into chinese women for fertility.

I think I would rather get stepped on. lol.



dumbass, acupuncture is approved practice by fda and you even can file medical insurance in California to cover for the cost

pajeets know more than fda?

now tell me, hindu stupid practice of priests step on women is approved anywhere in the world?
 
DrJekyll

DrJekyll

Sep 8, 2021
Andhadhun said:
Is this thread about "fertility" quacks ?

in which case here is a chinese witch doctor sticking needles into chinese women for fertility.

I think I would rather get stepped on. lol.



These are not comparable at all. Accupressure and accupuncture are fairly well accepted techniques with some scientific basis. The Indian practice shown here is blatantly superstitious, demeaning and even sexist. What sort of self respecting husband is ok with having his wife stepped on by another person who is mostly likely the same kind of priest who would enjoy devadasis in the olden days? This needs to be condemned unequivocally regardless of who posted it.
 
lonelyman

lonelyman

Feb 19, 2015
DrJekyll said:
These are not comparable at all. Accupressure and accupuncture are fairly well accepted techniques with some scientific basis. The Indian practice shown here is blatantly superstitious, demeaning and even sexist. What sort of self respecting husband is ok with having his wife stepped on by another person who is mostly likely the same kind of priest who would enjoy devadasis in the olden days? This needs to be condemned unequivocally regardless of who posted it.
Shame on these hindu man
 
jamahir

jamahir

Jul 9, 2014
Besides the patriarchy and superstition in this ritual why does the priest system exist at all in Hinduism ? Why the agent between Human and God ? Why this worthless socio-economic class ?

@Andhadhun
 
