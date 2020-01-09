India priests step on women for fertility

Andhadhun said:



in which case here is a chinese witch doctor sticking needles into chinese women for fertility.



I think I would rather get stepped on. lol.







These are not comparable at all. Accupressure and accupuncture are fairly well accepted techniques with some scientific basis. The Indian practice shown here is blatantly superstitious, demeaning and even sexist. What sort of self respecting husband is ok with having his wife stepped on by another person who is mostly likely the same kind of priest who would enjoy devadasis in the olden days? This needs to be condemned unequivocally regardless of who posted it.