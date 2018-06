India prepares SPYDER missiles for Pakistan border after three year delay

Air Force is to complete the introduction of the surface to air weapons

Process was delayed due to lack of availability of launch trucks for missiles

By AJIT K DUBEY PUBLISHED: 23:05 BST, 27 February 2017 | UPDATED: 23:55 BST, 27 February 2017The Indian Air Force will in the next few weeks finish weaving a security web with the Israeli SPYDER air defence missile system on the western borders in a bid to strengthen its preparedness to strike down any aerial threat from Pakistan.The induction process was delayed by over three years due to the non availability of Czech-made Tatra trucks on which the missiles were to be carried.The SPYDER (Surface-to-air PYthon and DERby) is a low-level, quick reaction missile (LLQRM) to neutralise hostile targets up to 15 km away and at heights between 20 and 9,000 metres.+2SPYDER missile system is in the process of deployment along the western borders where it will help in tackling violation of Indian airspaceSenior defence sources told Mail Today: 'The SPYDER missile system is already in the process of deployment along the western borders where it will help in tackling any aircraft, cruise missile, surveillance plane or drone that tries to violate our airspace.'The Python-5 is currently the most capable air-to-air missile (AAM) in Israel's inventory, while the Derby is an active radar homing AAM that provides the SPYDER missile system with a fire-and- forget option.'The IAF will use the SPYDER along with the made-in-India Akash surface-to-air missile which has a little longer effective range of 25 km as part of a layered approach to defend vital assets and locations in the country,' the sources stated.+2A delay in sourcing the Czezh-made Tatra truck caused the hold up in implementationThe SPYDER deal was completed by the IAF with Rafael and Israeli Aircraft Industries (IAI) in 2008 and supplies were to begin in three to four years.But the process got delayed due to the unavailability of the Tatra trucks, which got mired in a controversy over bribery allegations.