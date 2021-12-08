India 'poor and very unequal country', bottom 50% own 'almost nothing': World Inequality Report

The middle class is also relatively poor, with an average wealth of only Rs 723,930, the report said.

The female labour income share is equal to 18%, lower than the average in Asia, the report said (Representative image)

