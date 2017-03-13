India 'poor and very unequal country', bottom 50% own 'almost nothing': World Inequality Report

The middle class is also relatively poor, with an average wealth of only Rs 723,930, the report said.

The female labour income share is equal to 18%, lower than the average in Asia, the report said (Representative image)

India Grows Fastest Among Major Economies, Omicron Risks Seen India's Gross domestic product expanded 8.4% in the September quarter from a year earlier, statistics ministry data showed on November 30, in line with 8.4% growth predicted in a Reuters poll and compared with a 20.1% expansion in the previous quarter.