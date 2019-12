The thread is created year ahead. India poised to become superpower by 2020. Nowhere its stated, it will by by 1st January 2020. It can be by 31st December, 2020. Chinese people will have to wait 366 more days and keep on posting these threads. However as things are going on, by 31st December 2020; India would go further down the drain. Even BDs, Nepalaese and Bhutanese would p!ss on them. And the Indians will flock in numbers to find gold in them.