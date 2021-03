India plays very important role in Afghanistan, its eventual deeper involvement in dedicated dialogue formats is natural: Russia New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Reacting to media reports which suggested that Russia has asked to keep India out of Afghan dialogue, the Russian embassy here has said that Moscow "always stated that India plays a very important role in Afghanistan, and its eventual deeper involvement in...

ANI | Updated: Mar 09, 2021 20:05 ISTNew Delhi [ India ], March 9 (ANI): Reacting to media reports which suggested that Russia has asked to keep India out of Afghan dialogue , the Russia n embassy here has said that Moscow "always stated that India plays a very important role in Afghanistan, and its eventual deeper involvement in dedicated dialogue formats is natural".The embassy said in a statement that it had noted "the publication in the India n media claiming that Russia allegedly 'kept India out' of the international efforts for the Afghan peace process , which seems to be based on ill-informed sources"."Dialogue between Russia and India has always been very close and forward-looking on all global and regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan. It has been intensively maintained in bilateral and multilateral formats, including the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group, Moscow consultations, etc," it said."Due to the complexity of the Afghan settlement, moving towards a relevant regional consensus and coordination with other partners, including the US, is critical. We proceed from the importance of the implementation of the US-Taliban agreement signed in Doha in February 2020 and approved by a UN Security Council resolution," it added.According to a report first published by Tolo News, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent a letter last week to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah and proposed a regional conference under the UN auspices with foreign ministers of US, India Russia , China, Pakistan and Iran to discuss a "unified approach" on Afghanistan. (ANI)