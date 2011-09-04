What's new

India plans to procure 1,700 Future Ready Combat Vehicles to replace T-72M Ajeya tanks

Zarvan

Zarvan

Apr 28, 2011
According to a Request for Information (RFI) published by the Indian MoD (Ministry of Defense) on June 1, 2021, India would like to procure 1,700 Future Ready Combat Vehicles (FRCVs) that would replace the old Russian designed T-72M/M1 Ajeya MBTs (Main Battle Tanks).
Improved version of T-72M1 Ajeya main battle tank. (Picture source India MoD)

According to the technical requirements published by the Indian MoD (Ministry of Defense), the Future Ready Combat Vehicle (FRCV) must have the capabilities to operate in a wide range of terrains in road and off-road conditions such as high altitude areas, plains as well as deserts.

The main armament of the FRCV will be able to destroy different types of land targets including MBTs (Main Battle Tanks), armored vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and helicopters. The new vehicle must be fitted with a remotely operated weapon station and anti-aircraft combat equipment to counter UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles).

Standard onboard equipment of the FRCV must include new modern technologies as artificial intelligence, stealth features and can operate in a network-centric and electronic warfare environment.

According to Indian military sources, the FRCV will replace the T-72M1 Ajeya MBTs, but T-90S and Arjun MBTs will remain in service.

According to the military balance 2020, the Indian army operates around 3,565 MBTs including 122 Arjun, 2,418 T-72M/M1 Ajeya, 1,025 T-90S, and 1,100 tanks of various models in store.

The T-72M1 Ajeya is a Soviet-made upgraded version of T-72 MBT produced under license in India since 1978. The tank is an export variant of the Russian T-72 which is armed with one 125 mm 2A46M cannon using a carousel automatic loading system with 24 rounds ready to fire.

As well as firing standard 125 mm ammunition such as Armor-Piercing Fin Stabilized Discarding Sabot - Tracer (APFSDS-T) and high-explosive fragmentation, it can also fire a laser-guided High Explosive Anti-Tank (HEAT) missile at a maximum range of 5,000 m. The latest version of the missile has a tandem HEAT warhead to defeat targets with explosive reactive armor.

India plans to procure 1,700 Future Ready Combat Vehicles to replace T-72M Ajeya tanks | Defense News June 2021 Global Security army industry | Defense Security global news industry army year 2021 | Archive News year (armyrecognition.com)
 
C

colonel rajesh

Nov 30, 2020
Zarvan said:
SpaceMan18 said:
Where's the superior Arjun at fam lol
some butts are bound to get hurt , we can't save them
 
iLION12345_1

iLION12345_1

May 1, 2016
Only 960~ of Indian T72s are actually upgraded, Of the 1750 in service. The rest being obsolete. Some more are in reserve. Close to 1100 T90, all of the Old S variant. 122 Arjuns…we all know how those are.
Really lacking in tank technology.

From the article it seems FCMV is not an MBT. Maybe a system similar to Russians BMPT “Terminator”
From all the weird shit they’re demanding (stealth features, l m a o), it seems these won’t be in service for at least a couple of decades.
 
iLION12345_1

iLION12345_1

May 1, 2016
Tai Hai Chen said:
I think India will go American to share logistics as quad. M1A2 should be able to replace T-72 and T-90 and go along well with Apache.
Highly, highly, highly unlikely. M1A2 is far too heavy for Pak-India theatre. Would be an absolute logistical nightmare for India to replace all the ammo and subsystem. They are not that stupid. besides, America is working on its next gen Tank like T-14. M1 is of the same era as T90. Granted M1A2 is more comparable to Russian T90MS and not Indian T90S.
 
vishwambhar

vishwambhar

Jan 22, 2020
iLION12345_1 said:
Highly, highly, highly unlikely. M1A2 is far too heavy for Pak-India theatre. Would be an absolute logistical nightmare for India to replace all the ammo and subsystem. They are not that stupid. besides, America is working on its next gen Tank like T-14. M1 is of the same era as T90. Granted M1A2 is more comparable to Russian T90MS and not Indian T90S.
If I am not wrong Pakistan in the times of Zia was offered the then version of M1 and Pakistan too rejected the offer because of the heavy weight of those tanks.... Is it correct?
 
F-6 enthusiast

F-6 enthusiast

Feb 27, 2021
iLION12345_1 said:
Only 960~ of Indian T72s are actually upgraded, Of the 1750 in service. The rest being obsolete. Some more are in reserve. Close to 1100 T90, all of the Old S variant.
What kind of APFSDS do they use though ? I'm not sure 3BM42 will be able to pen upper front plate of T-80s , AK-1s (with ERA)
 
