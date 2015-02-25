What's new

India plans launch of own app store as alternative to Google, Apple: Report
Reuters | Updated: October 01, 2020, 17:55 IST

India is planning to launch its own app store as an alternate to the ones offered by Apple and Alphabet-owned Google, in a bid to make the country more self-reliant, ET Now reported on Thursday, citing government sources.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1311570567238045696
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government may ramp up its Mobile Seva App Store for this purpose, the television channel reported, without providing further details.

"Android has a 97% market-share in India. So, we should intervene and handhold Indian startups," ET Now quoted government sources as saying, adding that the store would not charge the 30% fee to host apps unlike Google or Apple.

The government is also considering a plan to make it mandatory for Android phones to be pre-installed with its apps, as per the channel's report.
 
