What's new

India Plans $3Bln Drone Deal With US to Keep Eye on Border With China, Reports Say

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
5,063
20
12,273
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1601027485538.png

India is planning to purchase 30 General Atomics MQ-9A Reaper drones from the United States for approximately $3 billion and use them in the border region with China as well as strategic waterways, India Today reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
The deal is expected to get an "acceptance of necessity" at an upcoming meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council, headed by Minister Rajnath Singh. Though the procedure is only the first step in weapons procurement, the deal, which has been in the pipeline over the past three years, will be fast-tracked.

Six drones are set to be acquired immediately and delivered in a few months, while the remaining 24 unmanned aerial vehicles are to be purchased over the next three years.

"The MQ9-A is satellite-steered, can float above the target at 45,000 feet and stay on task for 35 hours, using radar and electronic support measures to locate the enemy—it could be anywhere, the Gulf of Aden or the Malacca Straits or in Eastern Ladakh", a senior defence official told the newspaper.
Click to expand...
The US is the second-largest exporter of arms to India after Russia.

Armed forces personnel from both countries clashed this past June in the Galwan Valley, where the Indian region of Ladakh borders China's Aksai Chin region, amid a territorial dispute between the two countries. An overnight skirmish claimed lives of at least 20 Indian soldiers in the area.

Further incidents have been reported as recently as 8 September.

 
P

Patriot forever

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
427
1
695
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
View attachment 673132
India is planning to purchase 30 General Atomics MQ-9A Reaper drones from the United States for approximately $3 billion and use them in the border region with China as well as strategic waterways, India Today reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
The deal is expected to get an "acceptance of necessity" at an upcoming meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council, headed by Minister Rajnath Singh. Though the procedure is only the first step in weapons procurement, the deal, which has been in the pipeline over the past three years, will be fast-tracked.

Six drones are set to be acquired immediately and delivered in a few months, while the remaining 24 unmanned aerial vehicles are to be purchased over the next three years.


The US is the second-largest exporter of arms to India after Russia.

Armed forces personnel from both countries clashed this past June in the Galwan Valley, where the Indian region of Ladakh borders China's Aksai Chin region, amid a territorial dispute between the two countries. An overnight skirmish claimed lives of at least 20 Indian soldiers in the area.

Further incidents have been reported as recently as 8 September.

Click to expand...
Everyone just milking the holy cow before it is butchered :D

China is more than capable of handling whatever India throws at it. Pakistan should also now seriously look into drone procurement especially from Turkey and China.
 
IblinI

IblinI

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 21, 2016
2,518
1
4,772
Country
China
Location
New Zealand
Patriot forever said:
Everyone just milking the holy cow before it is butchered :D

China is more than capable of handling whatever India throws at it. Pakistan should also now seriously look into drone procurement especially from Turkey and China.
Click to expand...
We should get paid from all their panic buying.

PS: everything is off the shelf, take your pick.8-)
 
The Accountant

The Accountant

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 13, 2016
7,077
18
8,126
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
View attachment 673132
India is planning to purchase 30 General Atomics MQ-9A Reaper drones from the United States for approximately $3 billion and use them in the border region with China as well as strategic waterways, India Today reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
The deal is expected to get an "acceptance of necessity" at an upcoming meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council, headed by Minister Rajnath Singh. Though the procedure is only the first step in weapons procurement, the deal, which has been in the pipeline over the past three years, will be fast-tracked.

Six drones are set to be acquired immediately and delivered in a few months, while the remaining 24 unmanned aerial vehicles are to be purchased over the next three years.


The US is the second-largest exporter of arms to India after Russia.

Armed forces personnel from both countries clashed this past June in the Galwan Valley, where the Indian region of Ladakh borders China's Aksai Chin region, amid a territorial dispute between the two countries. An overnight skirmish claimed lives of at least 20 Indian soldiers in the area.

Further incidents have been reported as recently as 8 September.

Click to expand...
100 billion a piece, are they insane? Amount must be incorrect otherwise who will pay 3 billion for 30 drones?
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
5,063
20
12,273
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
The Accountant said:
100 billion a piece, are they insane? Amount must be incorrect otherwise who will pay 3 billion for 30 drones?
Click to expand...
They could have made so many Toilets, Roads, Schools and Hospitals with this money. The unit costs may also include Spares, Repairs, Ammo, Logistics, Training ETC
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
L Featured Toyota Motors halts expansion plans in India, blames high tax regime Central & South Asia 31
D India-China Agree On 5-Point Plan Amid Border Tensions World Affairs 13
Chanakyaa Saudi Aramco continues to explore its India investment plan Central & South Asia 0
Chanakyaa In likely loss for China, 24 companies plan to set up mobile phone factories in India Central & South Asia 0
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE PLA move in Ladakh is part of Beijing plan to destabilize India permanently Indian Defence Forum 59
beijingwalker China plans $146 bn infra push in Tibet as tensions with India rise: Report China & Far East 8
beijingwalker China planning building spree in Tibet as India tensions rise China & Far East 0
Feng Leng IAF is key to India’s ‘deterrence by punishment’ plan against China. Now to wait for winter Indian Defence Forum 10
I India plans Two Hypersonic BrahMos-2K version of the cruise missile Indian Defence Forum 0
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Alibaba puts India investment plan on hold amid China tensions Central & South Asia 2

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top