What's new

India planning to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023: report

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,540
20
26,922
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1665740477765.png

  • Pakistan tour is on BCCI's agenda, per reports.
  • Indian board sends note to state associations ahead of AGM.
  • "It will be subject to the clearance of the Government of India as always," BCCI official says.
DEHLI: The Indian cricket team might travel to Pakistan to participate in the Asia Cup 2023, officials of the sport's governing body in India told the country's media.

According to reports, the Pakistan tour is on the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) agenda.

The Indian board sent a note to state associations on Thursday ahead of the October 18 Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The meeting agenda includes the Pakistan tour for Asia Cup 2023 among other international engagements for the Indian team next year.

  • Major ICC/multi-nation events in 2023
  • ICC Women's T20 World Cup, South Africa
  • ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup, South Africa
  • Asia Cup, Pakistan
  • ICC Cricket World Cup, India
"It will be subject to the clearance of the Government of India as always," a BCCI official was quoted saying to the Indian website.

Pakistan are scheduled to host 50-overs Asia Cup next year ahead of ICC World Cup which is scheduled in India.

If India comes to Pakistan next year, this will be their first trip to neighbours after 2008. Last time, India came to Pakistan to participate in Asia Cup.
www.geo.tv

India planning to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023: report

It will be subject to the clearance of the Government of India as always, says BCCI official
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
L

LakeHawk180

FULL MEMBER
Feb 21, 2022
522
-16
633
Country
India
Location
India
Nice. Would a good thing to happen for Pakistan. Hopefully Pakistan is able to shore up their domestic security situation — enough for New Delhi reach the confidence levels necessary to clear this initiative.
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
3,623
-14
2,226
Country
India
Location
India
LakeHawk180 said:
Nice. Would a good thing to happen for Pakistan. Hopefully Pakistan is able to shore up their domestic security situation — enough for New Delhi reach the confidence levels necessary to clear this initiative.
Click to expand...
Come on, they've hosted a few teams, Aus, Eng, Windies etc apart from the PSL which also sees the participation of a lot of overseas players. Security should be allrite.

What I really want is a proper test series though, a 5 match one, played across both countries. Now that would be a dream come true.

Cheepek said:
No way 😂
Click to expand...
why ? :what:
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

-=virus=-
2023 ODI Cricket World Cup
Replies
2
Views
44
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
T20 World Cup 2022
2 3
Replies
34
Views
1K
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Dar’s all-round heroics help Pakistan stun India in Women’s Asia Cup
Replies
7
Views
194
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG
INDIAPOSITIVE
Ramiz Raja tweets proposal for 4-nation T20I 'Super Series' including India, Pakistan; 'to be hosted on rotation basis'
Replies
7
Views
860
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Asia Cup: Twitter in awe of Naseem Shah’s last over heroics
Replies
6
Views
279
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom