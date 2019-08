India

Indian annexation of Kashmir is the beginning of India’s long held desire to start a major war with Pakistan. It appears that India and Israel and their notorious friends have laid out a trap for Pakistan. Therefore, Pakistan will have to be very shrewd and circumspect in not falling into their trap.It is easy to be jingoistic and fall in their trap when Pakistan is not really fully prepared. India gave a complete surprise to Pakistan when it annexed Kashmir on August 5, 2019. What India and Israel want is a full-fledged war in South Asia such that the ensuing chaos can be used to strip Pakistan of its nuclear capability.That is, war is deliberately being imposed on Pakistan. India understands Pakistan is not eager for War. Pakistan has always wanted to solve the Kashmir dispute through diplomatic means. However, India wants this war so badly that it annexed Kashmir. India knows fully well that annexation of Kashmir will eventually lead to a full-fledged war in South Asia. And this is precisely what Israel, India, and their notorious strategic partners want. So far, Pakistan has not shown a knee jerk reaction and attacked India. Pakistan must exhaust all legal avenues of bringing India to its senses.However, there are indications that India is planning more false flag attacks and black swan events in order to force Pakistan to come to war with India. Prime minister Imran Khan has already indicated that India may create another false flag attack inside occupied Kashmir, like Pulwama, and then blame it on Pakistan. However, since India has already used that option once, and could not provoke war with Pakistan, the likelihood is that their next false flag attack or a black swan event is most likely to take place inside Pakistan.There are indications that next Indian false flag event would target prominent political leaders of Pakistan. Their planning is that major and prominent political party leader’s assassinations and deaths would lead to chaos inside Pakistan. India may also start a proxy war inside Baluchistan. In any case, Pakistan security agencies must become more proactive start providing maximum security and protection for all major political leaders of Pakistan.Second, Pakistan must not easily fall in the war syndrome, and must exhaust all legal and diplomatic channels to neutralize and force a roll back of Indian annexation of Kashmir. Pakistan must understand that the enemies of Pakistan want Pakistan to be engulfed in chaos and war. Their prime objective is to intervene in Pakistan, and strip Pakistan of its nuclear capability. Major Indian false flags are expected to take place inside Pakistan shortly. India, Israel, and their notorious friends can’t wait to see the war and fireworks start. They want to trap Pakistan.