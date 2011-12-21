What's new

India pips Germany into the $3-trillion market capitalisation club

charene514

Sep 12, 2020
www.business-standard.com

India pips Germany into the $3-trillion market capitalisation club

India currently ranks eighth on the table of most-valued equity markets, ahead of Germany which has a market cap of $2.8 trillion
India has piped European powerhouse Germany into the $3-trillion market capitalisation club. The Indian domestic market on Monday joined the UK, France and Canada in the $3-trillion m-cap club.

India currently ranks eighth on the table of most-valued equity markets, ahead of Germany which has a market cap of $2.8 trillion.

In the past, Germany and India had tussled for the eight position. Given the outperformance in European equities, Germany too could join the club soon. The DAX, a gauge for the performance of the largest companies listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange, is up 13% this year outperforming the Sensex which is up 6%.

 
mike2000 is back

mike2000 is back

Apr 12, 2015
Damn, so US is almost half of the whole world combined? :hitwall:
 
Ali_Baba

Ali_Baba

May 27, 2018
Something wrong with a dataset that places Canada, UK, France above Germany !!!!
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

Feb 4, 2014
I don't know the reason why this is a cause for "feel-good" vibes or is some kind of a milestone.

Indian should ideally be neck-and-neck with China, given similar sized population. But it is not.

Chinese market cap is almost five times that of India's. And that is without the stock market debut of Alibaba-backed Ant Financial.

BTW- Germany has 85 Million people (half that of Bangladesh). India has 1400 Million people.

Chew on that for a few minutes...

And Indians scratch their heads on how Dhokeybaaj Banyas suck their country dry in cahoots with dhokeybaaj politicians, here is Mehul Choksi (Modi's relative) who siphoned off 13,500 crores in one go with Nirav Modi.

www.rediff.com

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi captured in Dominica

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi captured in Dominica. Police in Dominica captured Choksi on Tuesday night (local time) after an Interpol Yellow Notice was issued by Antigua and Barbuda.
www.rediff.com

Kaysey hoga Bharat Mahaan ? Saab Chaur hai...
 
