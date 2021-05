charene514 said: India pips Germany into the $3-trillion market capitalisation club India currently ranks eighth on the table of most-valued equity markets, ahead of Germany which has a market cap of $2.8 trillion

India has piped European powerhouse Germany into the $3-trillion market capitalisation club. The Indian domestic market on Monday joined the UK, France and Canada in the $3-trillion m-cap club.India currently ranks eighth on the table of most-valued equity markets, ahead of Germany which has a market cap of $2.8 trillion.In the past, Germany and India had tussled for the eight position. Given the outperformance in European equities, Germany too could join the club soon. The DAX, a gauge for the performance of the largest companies listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange, is up 13% this year outperforming the Sensex which is up 6%. Click to expand...

I don't know the reason why this is a cause for "feel-good" vibes or is some kind of a milestone.Indian should ideally be neck-and-neck with China, given similar sized population. But it is not.Chinese market cap is almost five times that of India's. And that is without the stock market debut of Alibaba-backed Ant Financial.BTW- Germany has 85 Million people (half that of Bangladesh). India has 1400 Million people.Chew on that for a few minutes...And Indians scratch their heads on how Dhokeybaaj Banyas suck their country dry in cahoots with dhokeybaaj politicians, here is Mehul Choksi (Modi's relative) who siphoned off 13,500 crores in one go with Nirav Modi.Kaysey hoga Bharat Mahaan ? Saab Chaur hai...