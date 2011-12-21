India pips Germany into the $3-trillion market capitalisation club

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi captured in Dominica Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi captured in Dominica. Police in Dominica captured Choksi on Tuesday night (local time) after an Interpol Yellow Notice was issued by Antigua and Barbuda.

I don't know the reason why this is a cause for "feel-good" vibes or is some kind of a milestone.Indian should ideally be neck-and-neck with China, given similar sized population. But it is not.Chinese market cap is almost five times that of India's. And that is without the stock market debut of Alibaba-backed Ant Financial.BTW- Germany has 85 Million people (half that of Bangladesh). India has 1400 Million people.Chew on that for a few minutes...And Indians scratch their heads on how Dhokeybaaj Banyas suck their country dry in cahoots with dhokeybaaj politicians, here is Mehul Choksi (Modi's relative) who siphoned off 13,500 crores in one go with Nirav Modi.Kaysey hoga Bharat Mahaan ? Saab Chaur hai...