India picked as guest country at World Summit of Governments

The Annual Gathering is scheduled for February 11 to 13, 2018. Honorary guests from India will join the notable list of speakers synonymous with the World Government Summit to showcase the country’s emerging economic growth, highlight valuable knowledge, skills, and capabilities and elaborate on the country’s unique culture, according to the Summit.

The UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, and Chairman of the World Government Summit, Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, confirms that hosting India as honorary guest of the Annual Gathering aligns with the Summit’s mission to strengthen its partnerships with countries that encompass pioneering experiences in strategic areas.

Al Gergawi states that the presence of the Indian government and its delegates is a key part of the Summit’s Annual Gathering and a continuation of the distinguished relationship between the UAE and India

historical relations between the UAE and India as one of the leading trading partners

World Government Summit focuses on hosting guest countries with exceptional experiences, worthy of being global models to follow

Today, India stands as the world’s fourth fastest growing economy with an annual GDP growth rate averaged at 6.12 per cent from 1951 until 2017.