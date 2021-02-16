India: PFI terror plot busted in bid to kill top Hindu leaders

Two PFI-linked persons who 'wanted to target top Hindu leaders' held by UP STF Uttar Pradesh STF has arrested two persons connected to PFI and seized explosives, detonators, weapons and incriminating documents from them.

The Popular Front of India (PFI) is an extremist Islamic organisation in India.Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), on Tuesday, arrested two persons connected to the Popular Front of India (PFI). The two were planning to attack 'Hindu leaders around Basant Panchami', the team said while adding that explosives, detonators, weapons and incriminating documents have been seized from them."They did a recce of important places. They wanted to target top Hindu leaders," Prashant Kumar, UP ADG, Law & Order. said. The two were arrested at 8.30 pm on Tuesday after the police received information that few people from PFI are conspiring to make a terror group to disturb peace in a bid to 'start a fight against India'.Addressing a press conference, Kumar said that Ansad Badruddin and Firoz Khan from Kerala, the two PFI members who have been arrested by UP STF today, 'had been trying to expand their network'. Kumar said that the duo was planning an attack on important locations within Uttar Pradesh.