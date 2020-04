UP: People Defy Lockdown After Rumours of Lord Shiva Drinking Milk Spread In Pratapgarh; 13 Arrested

Pratapgarh has already made headlines after six new corona positive patients were diagnosed in the district last week.

By: ABP News Bureau 13 Apr 2020 01:13 PM (IST)Image used only for representational purposes/ (Photo by Getty Images)New Delhi: An unusual rumour that Lord Shiva was 'drinking milk' at a temple in Pratapgarh's Shamsherganj locality has led to the arrest of 13 people who were found violating the lockdown.One of the residents in the locality was found spreading rumour that idol of Lord Shiva at a temple near his house has started drinking milkAs the rumour gained ground, devotees started reaching the temple to witness the miracle which made it difficult for the police to control the crowd.So far, the police have identified 13 persons who allegedly violated the lockdown orders and were booked under section 188 of the IPC. Police were trying to identify others who had rushed to offer milk to the deity at the temple.