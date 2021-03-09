What's new

India passes shocking law: Compulsory Teaching of Hindu Ramayana and Gita in All Muslim Madrassas

Clutch

Clutch

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 3, 2008
11,485
6
15,770

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)
NIOS has mandated the rule for madrasas as part of the new curriculum on ancient Indian knowledge and heritage in the New Education Policy (NEP).
 
Last edited:
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
16,221
-21
22,297
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Just as Jinnah predicted

We dumped Hinduism a long time ago as something beneath us

It's why we broke India during partition to create a Muslim state

We always told Indian Muslims that eventually they will try to shove idol worship down your throat

It's upto Indian Muslims to push back even harder with their embrace of their faith and own unique culture and create areas of Muslim majority
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
3,653
18
4,449
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
If they make it mandatory, then at least the kids can quote the Gita back to the Hindu fundamentalists, and prove they are behaving incorrectly, according to their own faith.


if they force you to do something, learn to use it. Be like water


Use Muhammad Ali’s Rope-a-Dope method and tire them out.
 
Last edited:
arjunk

arjunk

FULL MEMBER
Apr 16, 2020
1,254
0
2,573
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Exactly what congress did in 1939... A few years later, Pakistan was born. Indian Muslims got sick of Hindu oppression and realised even "secular" parties like congress were no different from Hindu nationalists, so support for Pakistan skyrocketed. Bharti Hindus will never learn their lesson no matter how many times they break their country. Similar to 1939, even today there exists many Indian Muslims who are deluded into thinking they can peacefully coexist with Hindu nationalist India...

Soon, their delusions will be shattered too. A new Pakistan will be born.
 
Mrityunjay Rai

Mrityunjay Rai

FULL MEMBER
Feb 18, 2009
450
-1
276
Country
India
Location
India
Why the hell these madrasa are affiliated with NIOS at first place ? They should get themselve affiliated with their respective state boards.

By the way Hindus and Muslim cant live together and then should not try to.

More power to Jinnah.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
3,653
18
4,449
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
arjunk said:
Exactly what congress did in 1939... A few years later, Pakistan was born. Indian Muslims got sick of Hindu oppression and realised even "secular" parties like congress were no different from Hindu nationalists, so support for Pakistan skyrocketed. Bharti Hindus will never learn their lesson no matter how many times they break their country. Similar to 1939, even today there exists many Indian Muslims who are deluded into thinking they can peacefully coexist with Hindu nationalist India...

Soon, their delusions will be shattered too. A new Pakistan will be born.
Click to expand...
Even Indian ex-military are saying their hindutization of their military is making them unprofessional. Their furvor has permeated the entire Indian society. Their country may not shatter on a map, but more than likely a mass discontent population will be similar to African-Americans in the US, a drain on their ambitions and resources. The Indians are neutering their hopes of becoming a major power and a tranquil society.

 
Last edited:
K

KurtisBrian

FULL MEMBER
Aug 24, 2020
1,090
-5
312
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Brilliant move. Most English speakers are too stupid to understand any second language. By speaking Hindi, Indians will cut out the those murderous slaver colonials of the UK (you are UK h ai or Uruk hai).

Pakistanis should always only speak their historical language also. Make the stupid people in English speaking lands frustrated.

Intelligent people can speak multiple languages. Most ABCANz people (me included) only speak one language. We must be stupid.

You tube videos only in your languages. Writing only in your languages. Learn your allies languages too. Make us stupid English speakers, pariah and unable to communicate.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
58,734
7
47,962
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
KurtisBrian said:
Brilliant move. Most English speakers are too stupid to understand any second language. By speaking Hindi, Indians will cut out the those murderous slaver colonials of the UK (you are UK h ai or Uruk hai).

Pakistanis should always only speak their historical language also. Make the stupid people in English speaking lands frustrated.

Intelligent people can speak multiple languages. Most ABCANz people (me included) only speak one language. We must be stupid.

You tube videos only in your languages. Writing only in your languages. Learn your allies languages too. Make us stupid English speakers, pariah and unable to communicate.
Click to expand...
You are assuming that you would make sense in Hindi.

Indians speak one language and one language alone, unintelligible. These people are as unintelligible as they were when Zul Qarnain found them seeking refuge from marauding Aryans.
 
Pakistan Space Agency

Pakistan Space Agency

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 22, 2019
3,787
-26
5,834
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Ya Allah tera shukar hai that you blessed us with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and saved hundreds of millions in Bar-e-Saghir from worshipping anything and everything that crawls on the ground.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 3, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom