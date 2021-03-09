India passes shocking law: Compulsory Teaching of Hindu Ramayana and Gita in All Muslim Madrassas

Exactly what congress did in 1939... A few years later, Pakistan was born. Indian Muslims got sick of Hindu oppression and realised even "secular" parties like congress were no different from Hindu nationalists, so support for Pakistan skyrocketed. Bharti Hindus will never learn their lesson no matter how many times they break their country. Similar to 1939, even today there exists many Indian Muslims who are deluded into thinking they can peacefully coexist with Hindu nationalist India...



Soon, their delusions will be shattered too. A new Pakistan will be born.