In times of high pandemic these good for nothing Not for Profit organisations have nothing more then to stir up debate on India and Pakistani nuclear networks. Also while the author likes to mention AQ Khan, why does it forget to mention how India used nuclear material supplied for peaceful purposes into a bomb and than tested it. Why was the so called world a silent spectator to it and what did they think would have happened because of that? Did they thought Pakistan will not follow suit and we will not build our own? The obsession these organisations have with our nuclear program is reaching new heights of schizophrenia. Instead of chairing such organisations, they need to be put in a mental hospital and treated for their deteriorating symptoms of Pakistan nuclear phobia.

Click to expand...