India, Pakistan held secret talks to try to break Kashmir impasse

We have been listening about these talks. India does not want to resolve kashmir according to our wishes. and exactly opposite is true with Pakistan. so how we will move forward? Nothing is clear. Perhaps the suffering we all going through are not enough to lead us to an amiable settlement of the prolonged issue.

we are neither ready to leave it nor to carry it as it is.

India will not agree to let Kashmiris to join Pakistan, nor do we let India keep it under its control.

Mistrust is at peak. Solving such a complex problem is not a straightforward task.

both countries are not even ready to let Kashmiris to decide it.