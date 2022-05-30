What's new

India, Pakistan engage in ‘back channel’ talks to break stalemate , Delhi is willing to meet wheat shortage of Pakistan

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
8,151
-19
9,586
Country
India
Location
India
Islamabad, May 30 India and Pakistan have been engaged in “back channel” talks in order to break the stalemate in the relationship between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, a media report said citing official sources.
The Express Tribune report said that relations between the two countries have remained strained for years now and took a turn for the worse in August 2019 when India revoked special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Since then, diplomatic ties have been downgraded, bilateral trade suspended and there has been no structured dialogue. But even before the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took charge, the two countries were talking to each other, albeit quietly,” the report said.
Those contacts

have led to the renewal of the ceasefire understanding in February 2021 and since then the truce is holding, with no major incident of ceasefire violation. But the process could not lead to a breakthrough in terms of resumption of dialogue between the two countries.
Since the new government came to power in Islamabad, there has been a renewed push by the two sides to find some way out.

“Call it back channels, Track-II or behind-the-scene talks, I can only confirm that relevant people in both countries are in touch with each other,” The Express Tribune report quoted of the official sources as saying.
The source, however, said that he did not have the exact details of those contacts, adding that it was precisely the purpose of “back channels” to keep the discussions under wraps, until something tangible had been decided.
Chances of an immediate breakthrough are slim given the political uncertainty in Pakistan and tough preconditions attached by both sides for any resumption of dialogue.
India, the sources said, is inclined to the re-engagement but reluctant to offer something that would help Pakistan resume the dialogue, The Express Tribune reported.
“Our policy is clear. We want to engage with everyone, including India,” said a senior member of the coalition government, while requesting anonymity.

The sources said that the Western powers, including the US and the UK, were also pushing for defusing tension and opening some formal channels of communications between the two South Asian neighbours, The Express Tribune reported.
India is said to be eager to first resume trade and then other ties with Pakistan. New Delhi is willing to meet wheat shortage of Pakistan by entering into a government-to-government agreement, the report said.
India is one of the top 3 wheat producers in the world and Pakistan this season plans to import 4 million metric tonnes of wheat to meet its domestic shortage.
Pakistan could import wheat from India on a much lower cost, given the less transportation and other logistic charges.

Pakistan is currently in talks with Russia to import at least 2 million tonnes of wheat. The commodity price in the global market has shot due to Russia-Ukraine conflict.
However, Pakistani officials are ruling out the possibility of importing wheat from India given the current status of bilateral ties, The Express Tribune report added.
IANS

theshillongtimes.com

India, Pakistan engage in 'back channel' talks to break stalemate: Report - The Shillong Times

India and Pakistan have been engaged in "back channel" talks in order to break the stalemate in the relationship between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, a media report said citing official sources.
theshillongtimes.com theshillongtimes.com


tribune.com.pk

‘Back channel talks going on’ to break deadlock with India | The Express Tribune

Sources say Delhi is inclined to re-engagement but reluctant to offer concessions
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1531174606492553216
 
Last edited:
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
3,001
-35
1,877
Country
India
Location
India
waz said:
They might as well engage in front channels now considering the imported government shoved their tiny penis into the back channel of the Pakistani nation....
Click to expand...

It was started before the current government - means by Imran Khan.

Since then, diplomatic ties have been downgraded, bilateral trade suspended and there has been no structured dialogue. But even before the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took charge, the two countries were talking to each other, albeit quietly,”
 
newb3e

newb3e

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 25, 2007
11,560
-26
11,755
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
how to launch Dha neelum valley "Harri bhari wadeeun may khawabun ka ghar"

step 1: get rid of "nuisance" Imran khan
step 2: get corrupt mfers in power
step 3: accept article 370 and occupied Kashmir as part of india
step 4: official make azad kashmir part of Pakistan and pass a law that every Pakistani can own property in Kashmir
step 5:make phranship with India
step 6: Launch DHa neelum valley and make mooooneyyyy!!!
 
Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
6,481
-1
12,023
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This is called Teamwork

C901692D-9AE8-48B1-9247-0D0C5B06D35B.jpeg
 
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

ELITE MEMBER
May 2, 2011
8,775
2
14,623
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Now India have their proxy govt in power in Pakistan, they will talk "peace" to assist in stabilizing them and then once IK is distanced from power they will again start twisting the knife. Their aim is to keep Pakistan poor and dependent for the foreseeable so they can consolidate exports in the region. They do this with every country around them so all trade comes to them first.

Pakistan elite get a cut of the IMF loans and India consolidate their power and trade. Everybody wins so of course "peace" is back on the table :lol:
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
3,001
-35
1,877
Country
India
Location
India
B.K.N said:
Indian patwaris shouldn't be allowed to post in politics section if they love khota league so much they can take it to their own country
Click to expand...
Why because it does not suit against the other political party.... We can only allow if talking good about the Imran khan as blindly... Ignoring the available facts.
 
Last edited:
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
16,719
-7
27,360
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
INDIAPOSITIVE said:
Islamabad, May 30 India and Pakistan have been engaged in “back channel” talks in order to break the stalemate in the relationship between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, a media report said citing official sources.
The Express Tribune report said that relations between the two countries have remained strained for years now and took a turn for the worse in August 2019 when India revoked special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Since then, diplomatic ties have been downgraded, bilateral trade suspended and there has been no structured dialogue. But even before the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took charge, the two countries were talking to each other, albeit quietly,” the report said.
Those contacts

have led to the renewal of the ceasefire understanding in February 2021 and since then the truce is holding, with no major incident of ceasefire violation. But the process could not lead to a breakthrough in terms of resumption of dialogue between the two countries.
Since the new government came to power in Islamabad, there has been a renewed push by the two sides to find some way out.

“Call it back channels, Track-II or behind-the-scene talks, I can only confirm that relevant people in both countries are in touch with each other,” The Express Tribune report quoted of the official sources as saying.
The source, however, said that he did not have the exact details of those contacts, adding that it was precisely the purpose of “back channels” to keep the discussions under wraps, until something tangible had been decided.
Chances of an immediate breakthrough are slim given the political uncertainty in Pakistan and tough preconditions attached by both sides for any resumption of dialogue.
India, the sources said, is inclined to the re-engagement but reluctant to offer something that would help Pakistan resume the dialogue, The Express Tribune reported.
“Our policy is clear. We want to engage with everyone, including India,” said a senior member of the coalition government, while requesting anonymity.

The sources said that the Western powers, including the US and the UK, were also pushing for defusing tension and opening some formal channels of communications between the two South Asian neighbours, The Express Tribune reported.
India is said to be eager to first resume trade and then other ties with Pakistan. New Delhi is willing to meet wheat shortage of Pakistan by entering into a government-to-government agreement, the report said.
India is one of the top 3 wheat producers in the world and Pakistan this season plans to import 4 million metric tonnes of wheat to meet its domestic shortage.
Pakistan could import wheat from India on a much lower cost, given the less transportation and other logistic charges.

Pakistan is currently in talks with Russia to import at least 2 million tonnes of wheat. The commodity price in the global market has shot due to Russia-Ukraine conflict.
However, Pakistani officials are ruling out the possibility of importing wheat from India given the current status of bilateral ties, The Express Tribune report added.
IANS

theshillongtimes.com

India, Pakistan engage in 'back channel' talks to break stalemate: Report - The Shillong Times

India and Pakistan have been engaged in "back channel" talks in order to break the stalemate in the relationship between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, a media report said citing official sources.
theshillongtimes.com theshillongtimes.com


tribune.com.pk

‘Back channel talks going on’ to break deadlock with India | The Express Tribune

Sources say Delhi is inclined to re-engagement but reluctant to offer concessions
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
Click to expand...

The above ultimately means NOTHING. These so called "back channel talks" have been going on for years even decades but NOTHING has come from them. The hatred between Pakistan and india is now so great that relations between the 2 can NEVER be permanently normalised no matter what. In fact the hatred between Pakistan and india will only grow from now on. Nothing can change this.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
India wheat production, exports wilt in heat
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
763
Han Patriot
H
INS_Vikrant
Pakistan grants two months extension to India for transportation of wheat, medicines to Afghanistan
Replies
7
Views
315
Khan_patriot
Khan_patriot
INDIAPOSITIVE
highest protein levels compared with any other origin : Egypt's Agriculture ministry after inspecting Indian wheat
Replies
3
Views
431
Maira La
Maira La
INDIAPOSITIVE
In a first,Turkey Orders 50,000 Tonnes of Wheat from India
Replies
5
Views
526
El Sidd
El Sidd
INS_Vikrant
India sends third consignment of wheat to Afghanistan via Pak
Replies
0
Views
258
INS_Vikrant
INS_Vikrant

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom