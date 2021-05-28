What's new

India-Pakistan conflict: A ticking time bomb? | DW Analysis

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
51,470
84
57,781
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

In February 2021, India and Pakistan agreed to strictly observe all previous agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and other sectors, and to address core issues and concerns. It was their first joint statement in over eight years. But will the agreement be upheld this time? Both countries have come close to an all-out military conflict several times in the past two decades. DW takes a look at factors that are driving the hostility between the two South Asian neighbors.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Chakar The Great
Economic growth during PML-N tenure: Detailed analysis
Replies
10
Views
501
Myth_buster_1
Myth_buster_1
Clutch
India may have purposely Infected Afghanistan with the Indian-Strain Covid-19 to get it into Pakistan!
Replies
3
Views
241
Mrc
M
CrazyZ
Pakistan needs a Good English language online news channel
2
Replies
19
Views
1K
CrazyZ
CrazyZ
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Does China have any advantage in Ladakh winters?
Replies
1
Views
381
Nityam
N
beijingwalker
India-China tension: Soldier's death puts spotlight on Tibetans in India
2 3
Replies
33
Views
1K
ziaulislam
ziaulislam

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom