India Pakistan brotherhood

dharmi said: I think it's completely possible



even as our armed forces batter each other with artillery fire etc



India and Pakistan.. brothers forever



bat eating chinese and americans are our real enemies.



the truth has been spoken, written. Click to expand...

Interacting with Indians has shown me that for every 1 decent person, there are atleast 9 completely mannerless, shameless, arrogant, and racist people. Its a shame because I have had some pleasant interactions in the past (mostly punjabis and christians), but the way 90% of their countrymen act means that I have zero desire for Pakistan to ever become 'brothers' with the country.