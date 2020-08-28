What's new

India Pakistan brotherhood

I think it's completely possible

even as our armed forces batter each other with artillery fire etc

India and Pakistan.. brothers forever

bat eating chinese and americans are our real enemies.

the truth has been spoken, written.
 
the fighting and hate has gone stale

c'mere you let me plant a big fat sloppy one of your mommin beardy <3

from now on.. only peace and love

**** these american goras.. humey kya lena dena inase ?

chinese cockroach eaters.. **** them too

India and Pak are real brothers
 
In the past, Japan and America were enemies, but now, they were brothers. This may be true for many other countries
 
Bro what are you smoking?
 
We share a lot with each other.. Our language, sports taste, cuisines, culture values, moral values like respecting women (theoretically), elders, beating children etc
Point is where we deviate is, our core issues to us. Like religion. As Quaid said "Our heroes are your foe". Similarly, our treatment towards cow, for hindus it is a matter of life and death, for us it is food. Hence, we have these cores common to Morocons, living in west of Africa than people living beyond Wahga.
Hence, we can marry them/spend life together with Morocons but not with Indians, even if our languages are same.

You are talking about Pakistanis, hell you cannot co-exist with Indian Muslims. Muslims and Hindus live in separate societies in India. Unless, we take religion just personal issue and not national issue. @dharmi
Only secular Dehli can rule the hearts and mind of current India. Otherwise, there had been people who ruled Calcutta from Dehli before.
Also you are right. If India can surpass China in economy :pleasantry:, US will make you enemy and be friends with China.
 
Interacting with Indians has shown me that for every 1 decent person, there are atleast 9 completely mannerless, shameless, arrogant, and racist people. Its a shame because I have had some pleasant interactions in the past (mostly punjabis and christians), but the way 90% of their countrymen act means that I have zero desire for Pakistan to ever become 'brothers' with the country.
 
