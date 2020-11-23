What's new

India, Pakistan, Bangladesh should be merged: Maharashtra minister

Buddhistforlife

Buddhistforlife

FULL MEMBER
Jul 10, 2018
1,916
-38
1,080
Country
Nepal
Location
Nepal


Star Online Report

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik yesterday said that his party -- Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) -- will welcome BJP's move "if it creates one country by merging India, Pakistan and Bangladesh," reports Indian news channel NDTV.
"…We have been saying that India, Pakistan and Bangladesh should be merged. If the Berlin wall can be demolished then why can't India, Pakistan and Bangladesh come together? If BJP wishes to merge these three countries and make a single country, we will welcome it definitely," Malik told ANI, when asked to comment on former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis' remark on Karachi.
The state minister was reacting to Fadnavis' comment on Saturday that Karachi would one day be a part of the "Akhand Bharat". "We believe in 'Akhand Bharat [undivided India]'," Fadnavis had said, according to The Indian Express. "We believe one day Karachi will become a part of India."
Fadnavis' comment followed after a controversy emerged last week as Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar posted a video of him telling the owner of Mumbai snack shop "Karachi Sweets" to change the name of his store to "something in Marathi". "Your ancestors are from Pakistan," Nandgaonkar was heard saying in the video. "You came from the country during the Partition, and you are welcome. I hate the name Karachi. The city in Pakistan is a hub of terrorists."

Source- https://www.thedailystar.net/asia/n...should-be-merged-maharashtra-minister-1999749
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
12,250
9
18,781
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
Buddhistforlife said:


Star Online Report

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik yesterday said that his party -- Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) -- will welcome BJP's move "if it creates one country by merging India, Pakistan and Bangladesh," reports Indian news channel NDTV.
"…We have been saying that India, Pakistan and Bangladesh should be merged. If the Berlin wall can be demolished then why can't India, Pakistan and Bangladesh come together? If BJP wishes to merge these three countries and make a single country, we will welcome it definitely," Malik told ANI, when asked to comment on former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis' remark on Karachi.
The state minister was reacting to Fadnavis' comment on Saturday that Karachi would one day be a part of the "Akhand Bharat". "We believe in 'Akhand Bharat [undivided India]'," Fadnavis had said, according to The Indian Express. "We believe one day Karachi will become a part of India."
Fadnavis' comment followed after a controversy emerged last week as Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar posted a video of him telling the owner of Mumbai snack shop "Karachi Sweets" to change the name of his store to "something in Marathi". "Your ancestors are from Pakistan," Nandgaonkar was heard saying in the video. "You came from the country during the Partition, and you are welcome. I hate the name Karachi. The city in Pakistan is a hub of terrorists."

Source- https://www.thedailystar.net/asia/n...should-be-merged-maharashtra-minister-1999749
Click to expand...
When pigs fly
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
15,420
-19
20,551
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Pakistani are heavily armed, for good or bad we have a gun culture

Every time the hindutva act stupid it would be a blood bath

Not only was Partition the best thing in 1947

India needs Partition ow to save itself
 
AgNoStiC MuSliM

AgNoStiC MuSliM

ADVISORS
Jul 11, 2007
23,851
71
30,679
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Buddhistforlife said:


Star Online Report

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik yesterday said that his party -- Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) -- will welcome BJP's move "if it creates one country by merging India, Pakistan and Bangladesh," reports Indian news channel NDTV.
"…We have been saying that India, Pakistan and Bangladesh should be merged. If the Berlin wall can be demolished then why can't India, Pakistan and Bangladesh come together? If BJP wishes to merge these three countries and make a single country, we will welcome it definitely," Malik told ANI, when asked to comment on former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis' remark on Karachi.
The state minister was reacting to Fadnavis' comment on Saturday that Karachi would one day be a part of the "Akhand Bharat". "We believe in 'Akhand Bharat [undivided India]'," Fadnavis had said, according to The Indian Express. "We believe one day Karachi will become a part of India."
Fadnavis' comment followed after a controversy emerged last week as Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar posted a video of him telling the owner of Mumbai snack shop "Karachi Sweets" to change the name of his store to "something in Marathi". "Your ancestors are from Pakistan," Nandgaonkar was heard saying in the video. "You came from the country during the Partition, and you are welcome. I hate the name Karachi. The city in Pakistan is a hub of terrorists."

Source- https://www.thedailystar.net/asia/n...should-be-merged-maharashtra-minister-1999749
Click to expand...
Anly phar you & BJP Saaaar!!!


1606139956398.png
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

FULL MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
1,323
-4
609
Country
India
Location
India
Why not, one country or block but with BD and PK as fully autonomous zones who maintain their own militaries and guard their own borders, no more guns pointing at each other.

Together we could talk tougher trade deals with Chyna, as things stand, Pak is waist deep in the Chinese quicksand debt trap and on it's way to end up a vassal state down the road. Actually seen some Pakistanis here who can't wait for a permanent Chinese military presence with a major PLAN base in Gwadar.

Maybe Afghanistan at some stage later too, wahan ki bhi mineral wealth hadap lenge and teeno bhai mil baant ke khayenge. :devil::toast_sign:
 
F

FairAndUnbiased

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 25, 2011
6,916
0
9,970
Country
China
Location
United States
I agree.

Let the new flag be a combined flag of India and Pakistan:

Turn Indian flag on its side. Remove orange piece. Extend green part. Replace lotus with a star and crescent on it to show respect for Islam.

Here is what the new combined flag looks like:

 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
56,680
0
110,289
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
yes why not

flag will be pakistani
capital will be islamabad
constitution will be pakistani
prime minister must be muslim
president must be muslim
army chief must be muslim
 
Marker

Marker

FULL MEMBER
Dec 31, 2019
682
5
859
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Buddhistforlife said:


Star Online Report

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik yesterday said that his party -- Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) -- will welcome BJP's move "if it creates one country by merging India, Pakistan and Bangladesh," reports Indian news channel NDTV.
"…We have been saying that India, Pakistan and Bangladesh should be merged. If the Berlin wall can be demolished then why can't India, Pakistan and Bangladesh come together? If BJP wishes to merge these three countries and make a single country, we will welcome it definitely," Malik told ANI, when asked to comment on former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis' remark on Karachi.
The state minister was reacting to Fadnavis' comment on Saturday that Karachi would one day be a part of the "Akhand Bharat". "We believe in 'Akhand Bharat [undivided India]'," Fadnavis had said, according to The Indian Express. "We believe one day Karachi will become a part of India."
Fadnavis' comment followed after a controversy emerged last week as Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar posted a video of him telling the owner of Mumbai snack shop "Karachi Sweets" to change the name of his store to "something in Marathi". "Your ancestors are from Pakistan," Nandgaonkar was heard saying in the video. "You came from the country during the Partition, and you are welcome. I hate the name Karachi. The city in Pakistan is a hub of terrorists."
Click to expand...
Just wait for the great war, ultimately, whole Indian subcontinent will come under Muslim rule.
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
37,032
1
73,377
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
These guys have been struggling to control 8 million Muslims of Kashmir since 70 plus years but are dreaming of ruling over nearly 600 million muslims of Pakistan, India and Bangladesh

Nice :)
 
arjunk

arjunk

FULL MEMBER
Apr 16, 2020
763
0
1,531
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Yes and the end result will be more separatist movements than the british era resulting in gangadesh being broken into even more pieces, this time with no british to draw lines and save them.
 
Fawadqasim1

Fawadqasim1

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 24, 2017
4,187
0
3,253
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
hussain0216 said:
Pakistani are heavily armed, for good or bad we have a gun culture

Every time the hindutva act stupid it would be a blood bath

Not only was Partition the best thing in 1947

India needs Partition ow to save itself
Click to expand...
Vallabhbhai Jhaverbhai Patel and co were very clever weren't they
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
NCP will welcome BJP’s decision to merge India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, says Maharashtra minister
Replies
12
Views
162
Trailer23
Trailer23
paki_rambo
Renowned Indian journalist's open letter to Modi: "This is the truth about Kashmir"
2
Replies
29
Views
3K
dray
dray
D
Subramanian Swamy calls for an Indian resurgence
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
81
Views
4K
wolfschanzze
wolfschanzze
XYON
MUGHALISTAN?!
2
Replies
27
Views
12K
karan.1970
karan.1970
MBI Munshi
  • Locked
Pakistan-Bangladesh plan a Mughalistan to split India?
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
129
Views
18K
RKO
RKO

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom