India, Pak have crappiest drinking water

On a scale of 0-100, India (18.2) and Pakistan (15.3) are almost at the bottom of the pile along with sub Saharan African countries.
Bangladesh (26.9) and Afghanistan (27.8) are better off, with Sri Lanka at a relatively respectable 46.7.

Source: https://www.qssupplies.co.uk/worlds-most-dangerous-drinking-water.html
 

