India: Padma Bridge to boost bilateral connectivity Padma Bridge will also provide much-needed impetus to logistics and businesses connecting India, says the Indian embassy

India: Padma Bridge to boost bilateral connectivity​

Padma Bridge will also provide much-needed impetus to logistics and businesses connecting India, says the Indian embassyUNBJune 25, 2022 2:16 AMThe Padma Bridge, set to be inaugurated Saturday, will play an important role in fostering greater bilateral and subregional connectivity, said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka."The Padma Bridge would not only help improve intra-Bangladesh connectivity, but it will also provide much-needed impetus to logistics and businesses connecting India and our shared subregion," said the high commission in a media release on Friday night.Ahead of the inauguration of the Padma Bridge by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the government and people of India conveyed greetings and felicitations to the government and people of Bangladesh on the successful completion of this landmark project.The completion of this long-awaited project is testimony to the courageous decisions and far-sighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said the high commission."This success vindicated the prime minister's decisions and also our conviction in this regard, as expressed through our steadfast support when Bangladesh decided to proceed with the project alone," reads the media release.The people of India once again congratulated the fraternal people of Bangladesh on the momentous occasion of the inauguration of the Padma Bridge and on the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s Liberation