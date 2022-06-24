What's new

India: Padma Bridge to boost bilateral connectivity

B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
13,741
0
15,199
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
www.dhakatribune.com

India: Padma Bridge to boost bilateral connectivity

Padma Bridge will also provide much-needed impetus to logistics and businesses connecting India, says the Indian embassy
www.dhakatribune.com www.dhakatribune.com

India: Padma Bridge to boost bilateral connectivity​

Padma Bridge will also provide much-needed impetus to logistics and businesses connecting India, says the Indian embassy



Padma Bridge

Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
UNB
June 25, 2022 2:16 AM
The Padma Bridge, set to be inaugurated Saturday, will play an important role in fostering greater bilateral and subregional connectivity, said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

"The Padma Bridge would not only help improve intra-Bangladesh connectivity, but it will also provide much-needed impetus to logistics and businesses connecting India and our shared subregion," said the high commission in a media release on Friday night.

Ahead of the inauguration of the Padma Bridge by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the government and people of India conveyed greetings and felicitations to the government and people of Bangladesh on the successful completion of this landmark project.

The completion of this long-awaited project is testimony to the courageous decisions and far-sighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said the high commission.

"This success vindicated the prime minister's decisions and also our conviction in this regard, as expressed through our steadfast support when Bangladesh decided to proceed with the project alone," reads the media release.

The people of India once again congratulated the fraternal people of Bangladesh on the momentous occasion of the inauguration of the Padma Bridge and on the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s Liberation
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
21,526
2
33,341
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
I'd like to export more to Kolkata so our products take more of Indian Eastern Market. We take enough of their crap already (including products). :-)

But Indians as usual talking about taking more of our money by exporting their stuff....
 
Last edited:
B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
13,741
0
15,199
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
Bilal9 said:
I'd like to export more to Kolkata so our products take more of Indian Eastern Market. We take enough of their crap already (including products). :-)

But Indians as usual talking about taking more of our money by exporting their stuff....
Click to expand...
Do you really expect more exports to India? It will not materialize. The railway link is meant for Indian exports to BD and its domestic trade between its NE and Kolkata.

More than 2000 BD products have been given preferential treatment by China. Any other country would have fully taken this opportunity to expand its industrial base.

But, BD is not bothered by the China given opportunity and it has no plans to build industries to satisfy Chinese market demands.

BD has only a few products also for offer to India. No industrial plants are built in BD to feed Indian market demands.

So, do not please think BD will ever increase its exports to India. Padma bridge is to assist India’s quest for its domestic east-west trades.
 
Last edited:
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
21,526
2
33,341
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
bluesky said:
Do you really expect more exports to India? It will not materialize. The railway link is meant for Indian exports to BD and its domestic trade between its NE and Kolkata.

More than 2000 BD products have been given preferential treatment by China. Any other country would have taken this opportunity to expand its industrial base.

But, BD is not bothered by the China given opportunity and it has no plans to build industries to satisfy Chinese market demands.

BD has only a few products also for offer to India. No industrial plants are built in BD to reach that goal.

So, Indo not think BD will ever increase its exports to India. Parma bridge is to assist India’s quest for its domestic east-west trades.
Click to expand...

I think you are probably right. Some of the India shills (maybe Indians) present too much propaganda here, and I was starting to believe it.... :-(
 
B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
13,741
0
15,199
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
Bilal9 said:
I think you are probably right. Some of the India shills (maybe Indians) present too much propaganda here, and I was starting to believe it.... :-(
Click to expand...
BD is giving so much to India since 1971. So, I was suggesting BD to ask for Indian reciprocity to buy Russian wheat instead of buying it directly. It was another thread , though!!
 
I

ilish-in-wonderland

MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 30, 2022
42
0
32
Country
India
Location
Bangladesh
Congrats to BD and Sk Hasina govt. Lot of people saying AL benefited a lot from corruption but I dont think it will be any different with any other govt.(not saying corruption is good, its just a fact of life in a lot of countries)
I sincerely believe it has potential to transform south BD.(not just a hope)
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

B
Japan “keen to join” 2nd Padma Bridge construction efforts: Ambassador
Replies
8
Views
335
bluesky
B
D
S Sharif Congratulates Hasina on Locally Funded Major Bridge
Replies
3
Views
176
bluesky
B
B
Bangladesh dismisses reports linking construction of Padma Bridge with China's BRI
2
Replies
21
Views
487
bluesky
B
B
Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts
Replies
0
Views
206
Black_cats
B
Luosifen
Toll rates for Bangladesh's largest Padma Bridge fixed
Replies
12
Views
481
Bilal9
Bilal9

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom