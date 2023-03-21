What's new

India: P0rn clip played on crowded Patna junction TV screens for 3 minutes

Passengers at the Patna railway station on Sunday morning were in for a shock when the TVs at the station played a pornographic clip. According to a report, the event happened around 9:30 a.m., making people at the station uncomfortable. The clip played for three minutes on platform number 10.

The official spokesperson for the DRM office in Danapur, Prabhat Kumar, said that they have started looking into what happened. They have filed a police report against the people in-charge of the company. He continued that it is a terrible thing to happen. They will put this company on a black list.

The Railways then put the agency on a “black list” and filed a First Information Report (FIR). The agreement with the Railways to show ads was also cancelled. There were also questions about why the clip was shown on platform number 10. Soon after what happened, the person in-charge fled and is still absconding. The official is wanted by the RPF. If the station operator doesn't reach RPF officials, they are likely to initiate an arrest warrant against him.


Source: Indian Media
 

