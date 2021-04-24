India Oxygen Export Rose Over 700% In January 2021 vs 2020 Amid Pandemic



The data raises new questions on government policy at a time several states have flagged an oxygen emergency amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.





All India Reported by Arvind Gunasekar, Edited by Deepshikha Ghosh

Updated : April 21, 2021 4:56 pm IST



New Delhi: In the surge in infections in the second wave of Covid that has seen more cases of breathlessness and an increased demand for oxygen, it has emerged from government data that exports of oxygen from India doubled in the current financial year compared to the previous. The government says only industrial-grade oxygen was exported. With many states flagging an oxygen shortage, it is industrial oxygen that is now being diverted to hospitals.

Between April 2020 and January 2021, India exported over 9,000 metric tonnes of oxygen, according to a Ministry of Commerce report. In the financial year 2020, only 4,500 metric tonnes of oxygen were exported. From January 2020, when India was exporting 352 metric tonnes of oxygen, the exports increased by a staggering 734 per cent in January 2021.





The country exported 2,193 metric tonnes of oxygen in December - a 308 per cent increase compared to 538 metric tonnes in December 2019.



The export data for February and March 2021 has not been made public yet.





Top government sources say only industrial oxygen was exported and that it is "malicious propaganda" to suggest that India had exported scarce medical oxygen in the pandemic year of 2020-21.