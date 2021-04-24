N.Siddiqui
SENIOR MEMBER
- Nov 21, 2015
- 6,500
- 8
- Country
-
- Location
-
India Oxygen Export Rose Over 700% In January 2021 vs 2020 Amid Pandemic
Modi controlled Godi media calling it false, oxygen used in industries and for medical purpose aren't that different.
'India exporting medical oxygen during pandemic year is absolutely false': Govt sourcesThis is absolutely false and industrial oxygen exports are being mistaken as medical oxygen, said govt sources.www.google.com
Fact Check: Media report claiming export of oxygen from India is false, says PIB Fact CheckFrom January 2020, when India was exporting 352 metric tonnes of oxygen, the exports increased by a staggering 734 per cent in January 2021.www.google.com
Do you know the capacity of Pakistan generation of oxygen its 700MTOxygen for industry and for hospital is same oxygen.
Indian Godi media controlled BJP trying to fool Indians further.
Oxygen supply for industries to be diverted to hospitals amid growing demandThe Railways said it will run 'Oxygen Express' trains over the next few days to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders across the country.www.businesstoday.in
It's so easy to make fool of Indian people, there politicians knew it exactly.sab ne mamoo banaya india ko BD imported most of it
Dude...how is this relevant to the post.Do you know the capacity of Pakistan generation of oxygen its 700MT
You believe all you want Modi godi etc it's fake news for your consumption
Oxygen for industry and for hospital is same oxygen.
Indian Godi media controlled BJP trying to fool Indians further.
Oxygen supply for industries to be diverted to hospitals amid growing demandThe Railways said it will run 'Oxygen Express' trains over the next few days to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders across the country.www.businesstoday.in
How is this unfurl="true"]https://www.businesstoday.in/latest...spitals-amid-growing-demand/story/436950.html[/URL]It's so easy to make fool of Indian people, there politicians knew it exactly.
Doing it for the last seven decades.
Dude...how is this relevant to the post.
no difference between industrial and medical oxygen,” said Ravi K.How is this unfurl="true"]https://www.businesstoday.in/latest...spitals-amid-growing-demand/story/436950.html[/URL]
Relevant to the post you posted fake news from ndtv I said it's false you take the word of ndtv seriously when it suits your narrative right they have now changed it BCS it's false your own source article from ndtv is now corrected could help it could you I am waiting I have several imgs and threads I want to post but can't
Your own source
Top government sources say only industrial oxygen was exported and that it is "malicious propaganda" to suggest that India had exported scarce medical oxygen in the pandemic year of 2020-21.
T minus 2
Yeah and I can post thisno difference between industrial and medical oxygen,” said Ravi K.
Posting the link....
Two Kinds of Oxygen (Published 2007)What is the difference between medical oxygen and industrial oxygen?www.nytimes.com
Oxygen supply for industries to be diverted to hospitals amid growing demandThe Railways said it will run 'Oxygen Express' trains over the next few days to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders across the country.www.businesstoday.in
Yeah and I can post this
Medical oxygen is high purity oxygen that is used for medical treatments and is developed for use in the human body. Medical oxygen cylinders contain a high purity of oxygen gas. No other types of gases are allowed in the cylinder to prevent contamination. There are additional requirements and rules for medical oxygen, including requiring a person to have a prescription to order medical oxygen.
Industrial oxygen is focused on uses in industrial plants including combustion, oxidation, cutting and chemical reactions. The industrial oxygen purity levels are not appropriate for human use and there could be impurities from dirty equipment or industrial storage that could make people
Ill
Fact is industrial Oxygen is not the same as commercial oxygen it contains impurities
Also the guy you are quoting to me Ravi K from the article you dig up is not a doctor this is the company he works for of course he want to sell his productno difference between industrial and medical oxygen,” said Ravi K.
Posting the link....
Two Kinds of Oxygen (Published 2007)What is the difference between medical oxygen and industrial oxygen?www.nytimes.com
Oxygen supply for industries to be diverted to hospitals amid growing demandThe Railways said it will run 'Oxygen Express' trains over the next few days to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders across the country.www.businesstoday.in