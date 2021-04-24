What's new

India Oxygen Export Rose Over 700% In January 2021 vs 2020 Amid Pandemic

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1384797023975575556

www.google.com

'India exporting medical oxygen during pandemic year is absolutely false': Govt sources

This is absolutely false and industrial oxygen exports are being mistaken as medical oxygen, said govt sources.
www.google.com www.google.com


www.google.com

Fact Check: Media report claiming export of oxygen from India is false, says PIB Fact Check

From January 2020, when India was exporting 352 metric tonnes of oxygen, the exports increased by a staggering 734 per cent in January 2021.
www.google.com www.google.com
 
India Oxygen Export Rose Over 700% In January 2021 vs 2020 Amid Pandemic

The data raises new questions on government policy at a time several states have flagged an oxygen emergency amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.


All India Reported by Arvind Gunasekar, Edited by Deepshikha Ghosh
Updated : April 21, 2021 4:56 pm IST

New Delhi: In the surge in infections in the second wave of Covid that has seen more cases of breathlessness and an increased demand for oxygen, it has emerged from government data that exports of oxygen from India doubled in the current financial year compared to the previous. The government says only industrial-grade oxygen was exported. With many states flagging an oxygen shortage, it is industrial oxygen that is now being diverted to hospitals.
Between April 2020 and January 2021, India exported over 9,000 metric tonnes of oxygen, according to a Ministry of Commerce report. In the financial year 2020, only 4,500 metric tonnes of oxygen were exported. From January 2020, when India was exporting 352 metric tonnes of oxygen, the exports increased by a staggering 734 per cent in January 2021.


The country exported 2,193 metric tonnes of oxygen in December - a 308 per cent increase compared to 538 metric tonnes in December 2019.

The export data for February and March 2021 has not been made public yet.


Top government sources say only industrial oxygen was exported and that it is "malicious propaganda" to suggest that India had exported scarce medical oxygen in the pandemic year of 2020-21.
 
www.ndtv.com

India Oxygen Export Rose Over 700% In January 2021 vs 2020 Amid Pandemic

In the huge surge in infections in the second wave of Covid that has seen more cases of breathlessness and an increased demand for oxygen, exports of oxygen from India doubled in the current financial year compared to the previous.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com
Modi controlled Godi media calling it false, oxygen used in industries and for medical purpose aren't that different.

Just like now in India, oxygen meant for industry is diverted to hospitals.
 
Do you know the capacity of Pakistan generation of oxygen its 700MT

You believe all you want Modi godi etc it's fake news for your consumption
 
Dude...how is this relevant to the post.
 
How is this unfurl="true"]https://www.businesstoday.in/latest...spitals-amid-growing-demand/story/436950.html[/URL]


Relevant to the post you posted fake news from ndtv I said it's false you take the word of ndtv seriously when it suits your narrative right they have now changed it BCS it's false your own source article from ndtv is now corrected couldn't help it could you I am waiting I have several imgs and threads I want to post but can't


Your own source
Top government sources say only industrial oxygen was exported and that it is "malicious propaganda" to suggest that India had exported scarce medical oxygen in the pandemic year of 2020-21.


T minus 2
 
no difference between industrial and medical oxygen,” said Ravi K.


Posting the link....

www.nytimes.com

Two Kinds of Oxygen (Published 2007)

What is the difference between medical oxygen and industrial oxygen?
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com


www.businesstoday.in

Oxygen supply for industries to be diverted to hospitals amid growing demand

The Railways said it will run 'Oxygen Express' trains over the next few days to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders across the country.
www.businesstoday.in www.businesstoday.in
 
Yeah and I can post this

Medical oxygen is high purity oxygen that is used for medical treatments and is developed for use in the human body. Medical oxygen cylinders contain a high purity of oxygen gas. No other types of gases are allowed in the cylinder to prevent contamination. There are additional requirements and rules for medical oxygen, including requiring a person to have a prescription to order medical oxygen.

Industrial oxygen is focused on uses in industrial plants including combustion, oxidation, cutting and chemical reactions. The industrial oxygen purity levels are not appropriate for human use and there could be impurities from dirty equipment or industrial storage that could make people
Ill
Fact is industrial Oxygen is not the same as commercial oxygen it contains impurities
 
Q. I am a veterinarian. The last time I went to my supplier for medical oxygen, only industrial oxygen was available. What is the difference between the two products? Does industrial oxygen have harmful contaminants? I have heard that it is sometimes recommended for emergency use in third-world countries.

A. “There is practically no difference between industrial and medical oxygen,” said Ravi K. Bansal, chief executive of the Airsep Corporation of Buffalo, which produces both kinds.
 
Also the guy you are quoting to me Ravi K from the article you dig up is not a doctor this is the company he works for of course he want to sell his product

AirSep Corporation, a CAIRE Inc. company, develops innovative, economical, non-cryogenic oxygen supply solutions as a safer alternative to cylinder

Get me a medical journal that their is no difference
 
