'India Out' campaign in Maldives

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

hina-backed former president intensifies ‘India Out’ campaign in Maldives

The campaign seeks the expulsion of an alleged "Indian military presence" in the Maldives. Malé has already denied claims of any such military presence in the archipelago.


Former Maldives President Abdulla Yameen speaking at a demonstration as part of the 'India Out' campaign.


Former Maldives President Abdulla Yameen speaking at a demonstration as part of the 'India Out' campaign.




Former Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen is spearheading an anti-India campaign in the island nation. The campaign seeks the expulsion of an alleged “Indian military presence” in the Maldives. Malé has already denied claims of any such military presence in the archipelago. Notably, earlier this month, the Indian Army and the Maldives National Defence Force partook in the joint military exercise, Exercise Ekuverin, in the Maldives.

Yameen, whose five-year prison sentence over money laundering charges was revoked by the Supreme Court of Maldives in November, is well known for his pro-China political stance. In 2018, India condemned the crackdown on political opponents by Yameen’s China-backed government in Maldives during a state of emergency. Moreover, appeals for an Indian military intervention by Abdulla Yameen’s rivals sent his regime into a panic mode.
In an apparent reference to the ‘India Out’ campaign led by Abdulla Yameen’s Progressive Party of Maldives, the Maldivian government on Saturday expressed its concern over the attempts on spreading false information regarding ties with India. The statement said, “The Government of Maldives is profoundly concerned by the attempts to spread misguided and unsubstantiated information to propagate hatred towards India, one of the closest bilateral partners of the Maldives by a small group of individuals and a few political personalities.”
President Solih-led Maldivian government also said that false allegations regarding bilateral ties “tarnishes the relations with trusted allies who extends consistent support to the Maldivian people.”
Earlier this year, a report by the Colombo Information Agency warned about an information war waged against India to generate anti-India sentiments in Maldivians. The information was unearthed following extensive analysis of the ‘#IndiaOut’ hashtag in the Maldivian social media space since 2019.
it seems only bhutan left now

1640193908791.png


1640193923757.png


1640193951402.png


1640193873575.png

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1473229377194262528

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1472480202915602433

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1471511300064702465

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1472846037278605314

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1472042552329080835
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1473459758623760384
 
We saved their country in 90s.... I am of the view that if Maldives looses huge amount of islands due to ever increasing sea level we should shelter them on lakshdweep or mainland India...... But still I think if Indian government is really meddling in their foreign affairs then it should be immediately stopped.... Maybe because of too much China presence they are trying to play some pressure tactics but still Maldives is a separate country and have a right to decide it's own fate....
 
