India opens 44 new bridges in border areas

India has opened 44 new bridges around the border. Excellent work by Indian planners and engineers.


'Pak, China Appear On Mission...': Rajnath Singh As 44 Key Bridges Open

Accusing Pakistan and China of working on a "mission" to create disputes along the border, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today inaugurated 44 bridges to ease the movement of the armed forces in strategically important areas.
Meanwhile the Atal Tunnel (world's longest highway tunnel) is already being used to move army convoys.

With lots of infra, the dependence on 'chiecken neck' for NE connectivity is mostly over.
it's obvious why China became so frustrated. With soooo much infra coming online in barely a few months, there was nothign much they could do.
 
