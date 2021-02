Dalit said: Stupid Indians pretending to be corona free. You are leading the corona chart. Click to expand...

Trango Towers said: See how Pakistan is at the bottom.....looool oh the Indian feel good factor Click to expand...

In what? We have among the lowest active cases, only stupid illiterates will call total cases as a miracle as a tool to mock India and US. We have our vaccine rollout‘s 2nd phase started, have you even started phase-1?You should be proud of it, shouldn’t you