What's new

India on Twitter calling recognize Taiwan and Tibet independence

lonelyman

lonelyman

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 19, 2015
3,601
-14
7,912
Country
China
Location
China
SD 10 said:
Let them, they are very good at this twitter stuff!!!!!! :partay:
Click to expand...
these pajeets shit all over internet like they open defect on india streets

I really wish modi would recognize Taiwan, but he just keep his mouth shut and don’t even mention China name

no land lost, no country invaded us :cheesy: he said
 
SD 10

SD 10

FULL MEMBER
Sep 27, 2019
1,317
0
1,536
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
lonelyman said:
these pajeets shit all over internet like they open defect on india streets

I really wish modi would recognize Taiwan, but he just keep his mouth shut and don’t even mention China name

no land lost, no country invaded us :cheesy: he said
Click to expand...
they wont recognize Taiwan, they are just trying to make China angry and get back some of the lost status in the galwan................
 
D

Darius77

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2019
322
-7
645
Country
Australia
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Indian Hindus are absolute scum. There was a puppet woman on a Aussie ABC Q&A show last night and the disgusting ignorant person was ranting venom against China to please the white trash selected "audience". Even the Negro slaves in America had more self-respect. This appalling Indian woman named Lavina Lee was a complete moron. They change their names after marrying white men like the idiot Nicki Haley (Randhawa) in US. Anyway, the only Chinese in the audience were sell-outs and went along with China bashing. Only a Muslim MP named Ed Husic challenged some of the nonsense about China being blatantly pushed. No one ever bothered to point out that it was the US warmongers that have been killing people around the world and not the Chinese. Indians are the worst liars and slaves.
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
2,674
0
4,037
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Indians have way past that, laato ke bhoot baaton se nai maante...They were beaten, humiliated , killed, injured , shot down from skies, killed by their own, and yet this pathetic nation comes with a new chawal every other day.
 
lonelyman

lonelyman

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 19, 2015
3,601
-14
7,912
Country
China
Location
China
Darius77 said:
Indian Hindus are absolute scum. There was a puppet woman on a Aussie ABC Q&A show last night and the disgusting ignorant person was ranting venom against China to please the white trash selected "audience". Even the Negro slaves in America had more self-respect. This appalling Indian woman named Lavina Lee was a complete moron. They change their names after marrying white men like the idiot Nicki Haley (Randhawa) in US. Anyway, the only Chinese in the audience were sell-outs and went along with China bashing. Only a Muslim MP named Ed Husic challenged some of the nonsense about China being blatantly pushed. No one ever bothered to point out that it was the US warmongers that have been killing people around the world and not the Chinese. Indians are the worst liars and slaves.
Click to expand...
Indian culture is bragging and lying

no such words like honest and humility in indians dictionary
 
D

Darius77

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2019
322
-7
645
Country
Australia
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
SD 10 said:
Let them, they are very good at this twitter stuff!!!!!! :partay:
Click to expand...
Western intelligence agencies are using Indian based propaganda trolling farms to push anti-China and anti-Muslim garbage. It is being supervised by Zionists on hasbara lines. It is no secret as even UK media have published these reports occasionally. The sad part is that the dumbed down western sheeple buy this crap.
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2009
4,135
0
5,229
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Darius77 said:
Indian Hindus are absolute scum. There was a puppet woman on a Aussie ABC Q&A show last night and the disgusting ignorant person was ranting venom against China to please the white trash selected "audience". Even the Negro slaves in America had more self-respect. This appalling Indian woman named Lavina Lee was a complete moron. They change their names after marrying white men like the idiot Nicki Haley (Randhawa) in US. Anyway, the only Chinese in the audience were sell-outs and went along with China bashing. Only a Muslim MP named Ed Husic challenged some of the nonsense about China being blatantly pushed. No one ever bothered to point out that it was the US warmongers that have been killing people around the world and not the Chinese. Indians are the worst liars and slaves.
Click to expand...
Iran cosying up with India doesn't make the situation any better.
 
D

Darius77

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2019
322
-7
645
Country
Australia
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Enigma SIG said:
Iran cosying up with India doesn't make the situation any better.
Click to expand...
Iran has good relations with all the neighbors. It wants a stable neighborhood. BTW, China is India's largest trading partner, not Iran. Iran is the only country besides Pakistan that has called out Indian atrocities in Kashmir. Just follow Iranian media like Press TV. Turkey is building ships for Indian navy and has the closest military ties with both India and Zionists, not to mention NATO.

Turkey-made auxiliary ship project for India includes tech transfer
www.dailysabah.com

Turkey-made auxiliary ship project for India includes tech transfer

A project for Turkish shipbuilders to build five fleet support vessels for the Indian Navy will include technology transfer, local media said Tuesday,...
www.dailysabah.com www.dailysabah.com
 
SD 10

SD 10

FULL MEMBER
Sep 27, 2019
1,317
0
1,536
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Darius77 said:
Western intelligence agencies are using Indian based propaganda trolling farms to push anti-China and anti-Muslim garbage. It is being supervised by Zionists on hasbara lines. It is no secret as even UK media have published these reports occasionally. The sad part is that the dumbed down western sheeple buy this crap.
Click to expand...
India is the sacred cow at the moment, up for a possible sacrifice, if it gets to that...... The west will sing their songs, make them heroes and sell them all the weapons they want as long as they are needed.
 
D

Darius77

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2019
322
-7
645
Country
Australia
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
SD 10 said:
India is the sacred cow at the moment, up for a possible sacrifice, if it gets to that...... The west will sing their songs, make them heroes and sell them all the weapons they want as long as they are needed.
Click to expand...
The decaying west is scared sh1tless of China's rise. Western countries are fragmenting and have huge demographic problems not not mention social decay. So they think that India with 900 million Hindu scum is a good historical cannon fodder. The Sikhs and Gurkas in particular have been dying for the west and Raj for centuries. The west has historical animosity against Muslims, regardless and now China because it poses a economic challenge. So co-opting the filthy Hindu scum against both makes sense to the deluded west. The western racists make fun of Indians behind their backs, but now all of a sudden they are "partners" from being historical coolies.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 0, Guests: 6)

Similar threads

T
Neville Maxwell Interview by OutlookIndia
Replies
6
Views
1K
Ticker
T

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom