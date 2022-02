India, Oman bilateral air force exercise begins in Jodhpur The Indian Air Force said that several dignitaries will be visiting the air force station in Jodhpur during the five-day exercise

The bilateral exercise comes a couple of weeks after Oman’s top defence official Mohammed Nasser Al Zaabi visited India from January 30 to February 4 as part of an official visit. Zaabi had co-chaired a meeting of the Joint Military Cooperation Committee, which supposedly initiated a series of high-level defence engagements between the two countries.