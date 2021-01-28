India Officially Admits That China Blocked It's Bid For UNSC !

"Duality" from China??



Firstly, the word Jaishankar is looking for is "duplicity".



Secondly, China has been pretty consistent about India in recent years, so when was this supposed India-China phrandship bhai bhai that Jaishankar seems to be hinting at? Modi had firmly and categorically declared his interests to align with the USA's throughout the Trump tenure. I honestly cannot recall any alternate positioning.