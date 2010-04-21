India objects to US Navy ship’s patrol without consent

Windjammer said: Since Indian internet warriors are doing their best to put on a brave face by dragging all else in, maybe they can explain, If it's just part of routine, then why is India whining .....



India lodges protest after US conducts Freedom of Navigation Operation in Indian waters without permission

India has lodged protests both in New Delhi and in Washington DC through diplomatic channels regarding passage of USS John Paul Jones through India's EEZ without "prior permission".



Only reason is that Indian media and analysts threw a fit forcing India to issue a softball statement.Japanese and South Korean and Filipino media did not bother to even mention same US ops against them just a couple of months back and their govt did not have to issue a statement despite US Navy doing same op in their waters.