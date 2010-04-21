What's new

India objects to US Navy ship’s patrol without consent

India objects to US Navy ship’s patrol without consent

US “will fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows”, says US 7th Fleet statement.
this is where the us navy 7th fleet violated indian sovereignty.

conclusion: america is giving india the carrot with a barbed wire on it. if you india wants to enjoy the carrot without the barbed wire, she has to become aggressive against China.
 
U.S. Navy challenges Quad partner India's "excessive" sea claims, met with "concerns"

U.S. Navy 7th Fleet said India's requirement for prior consent for military exercises or maneuvers 130 nautical miles west of the Lakshadweep Islands was "inconsistent with international law," but New Delhi defended its position.
The U.S. military sent a warship in defiance of maritime territorial claims of India, a fellow member of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad). New Delhi has objected to the action, as both countries emphasize a focus on geopolitics across Asia and its strategic oceans.

According to a statement by the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet released on Wednesday, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones "asserted navigational rights and freedoms approximately 130 nautical miles west of the Lakshadweep Islands, inside India's exclusive economic zone, without requesting India's prior consent, consistent with international law."

The Arabian Sea islands are located roughly 120 to 270 miles off the southwestern coast of mainland India. The 7th Fleet acknowledged that the maneuvers constituted a challenge to India's claims, as "India requires prior consent for military exercises or maneuvers in its exclusive economic zone or continental shelf, a claim inconsistent with international law," according to the statement.

The operation, known as a freedom of navigation operations (FONOP), "upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea recognized in international law by challenging India's excessive maritime claims," the 7th Fleet said.

U.S. warships have conducted similar operations challenging claims of other countries, including a record level of maneuvers defying the claims of China, under the banner of a "free and open Indo-Pacific," a vision backed by India, along with fellow Quad partners Australia and Japan.

"U.S. Forces operate in the Indo-Pacific region on a daily basis," the 7th Fleet said. "All operations are designed in accordance with international law and demonstrate that the United States will fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows."

The 7th Fleet described such operations as "routine and regular" in nature, "as we have done in the past and will continue to in the future."

The statement emphasized that these operations are conducted globally.

"FONOPs," the 7th Fleet said, "are not about one country, nor are they about making political statements."

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs, however, issued a rebuttal Friday, reasserting its position.

"The Government of India's stated position on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea is that the Convention does not authorise other States to carry out in the Exclusive Economic Zone and on the continental shelf, military exercises or manoeuvres," the ministry said, "in particular those involving the use of weapons or explosives, without the consent of the coastal state."

The ministry asserted that the U.S. vessel had been under constant surveillance as it sailed between two strategic maritime chokepoints, and that New Delhi's position had been shared with Washington.

"The USS John Paul Jones was continuously monitored transiting from the Persian Gulf towards the Malacca Straits," the statement said. "We have conveyed our concerns regarding this passage through our EEZ to the Government of U.S.A through diplomatic channels."



The U.S. and India have differing interpretations of the 1982 U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), a document ratified by New Delhi but not Washington, though the U.S. has considered it customary law.

The latest FONOP was the first to challenge India since the Pentagon's 2019 fiscal year. Two years earlier, then-U.S. President Donald Trump moved to reinvigorate the Quad format amid consultations with the three partner countries in November 2017, a move widely seen as part of the previous administration's efforts to tackle a perceived growing threat from China.

India, the only Quad member not a treaty ally of the U.S., went on to shore up defense and information-sharing ties with the Trump administration.

Since coming to office in January, President Joe Biden has embraced the Quad approach. He joined Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in the first-ever leaders-level talks via virtual link last month.

Among the commitments made by the four powers at the time were "promoting a free, open rules-based order, rooted in international law to advance security and prosperity and counter threats to both in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," as well as to "support the rule of law, freedom of navigation and overflight, peaceful resolution of disputes, democratic values, and territorial integrity."
 
As official US Navy documents posted by an user in thread before shows, US DoD has conducted similar operations in the EEZ of several countries like Pakistan, South Korea, Japan etc.
So nothing new and no country in the region can claim high ground that US did not conduct such ops in their EEZ.



US has conducted FONOPs against Japan, South Korea, North Korea, China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Myanmar, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

That is because he is a crybaby.
US did same operation in close ally South Korea's EEZ too just 12 days back and challened South Korea's excessive maritime claims. But ROK media and analysts did not throw a fit as they knew US Navy does it regularly against almost all Asian nations.

7th Fleet conducts Freedom of Navigation Operation

On March 31 (local time) USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10) asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the vicinity of the Kuk-To Island, consistent with international law. This freedom of navigation
www.c7f.navy.mil
 
Since Indian internet warriors are doing their best to put on a brave face by dragging all else in, maybe they can explain, If it's just part of routine, then why is India whining .....

India lodges protest after US conducts Freedom of Navigation Operation in Indian waters without permission
India has lodged protests both in New Delhi and in Washington DC through diplomatic channels regarding passage of USS John Paul Jones through India's EEZ without "prior permission".

India lodges protest after US conducts Freedom of Navigation Operation in Indian waters without permission

India has lodged protests both in New Delhi and in Washington DC through diplomatic channels regarding passage of USS John Paul Jones through India's EEZ without "prior permission".
Only reason is that Indian media and analysts threw a fit forcing India to issue a softball statement.
Japanese and South Korean and Filipino media did not bother to even mention same US ops against them just a couple of months back and their govt did not have to issue a statement despite US Navy doing same op in their waters.
 
Although you Indians are always keen to compare your selves with others, let me remind you, America has bases in these countries hence it even flies in their air space.
 
Big mistake, this will lead to conflict between 2 parties. Already biden is neither favored by Yanks nor Indians..
 
The US has violated a lot of Indian things including their women diplomat, and all they do is huff and puff for few days then let it go.
 
As an Indian I find this unbearably humiliating. How could they violate our territorial waters...? Next we might see them fly in choppers and kill someone in India or worse, use drones to target and kill Indians including collateral damage.
As honourable Indians it’s better to commit seppuku than be killed by some teen using a joystick ...!

Ohhh the shame!!!!
 
Do you rememeber that back in 2016, India rejected joint patrol with US in South China Sea? Le US
 
