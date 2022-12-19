India now ranks 3rd in global scientific publications, says US report Minister Jitendra Singh credited the government’s reforms for this success

“India’s position globally in scientific publications, has improved from 7th position in 2010 to 3rd position in 2020. He also added that India’s scholarly output increased from 60,555 papers in 2010 to 1,49,213 papers in 2020," stated a press release by the Press Information Bureau.India also ranks third globally in the number of PhDs produced annually. In a similar upward trend, the number of patents granted by the India Patents Office to Indian scientists has more than doubled in just the last four years.Minister Singh credited the government’s reforms for this success. According to him, the government has helped by “successive increase in allocations for Scientific Departments, incentivizing investment by private sector to increase their share in GERD, improving the ease of doing business in the Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) activities; introducing flexible tools for public procurement; creating avenues for collaborative STI funding through portfolio-based funding mechanisms such as Public-Private-Partnerships and other innovative hybrid funding mechanism."Another reform has been the treatment of research and development by the government as a part of Corporate Social Responsibility spending (CSR).“Corporates can invest in technology business incubators or contribute in research efforts carried out by institutions and national research laboratories as a part of their CSR," mentions the PIB press release.Further, there “are specific investment incentives offered such as Location-based tax incentives that enable 100% deductions of profits generated from establishing and doing business in northeastern states of India."The Global Innovation Index (GII) 2022, released by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) also saw India’s innovation ranking improve from 81st in 2014 to 40th in 2022.