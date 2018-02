I heard the views from this entire panel and they were good views and nice concerns of Indians but they failed to attend one major question why is this all happening? The answer is not who violated the cease fire or who is infiltrating LOC or who is doing what but to deescalate the situation the very first problem that needs address is the killing of civilians in IOK by Indian troops. Pakistan is sitting on LOC because of it's brothers and and sisters in Indian occupied Kashmir and that is the issue India don't wants to address.

