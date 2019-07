If they really meant it india would have been a part of the process already and the joint statement of Russia-China-US would have acknowledged that as well, which endorsed Pakistan's dominant position. The fact that the Chinese had to publicly say that the indians have not been 'LEFT OUT' of the process says alot about india's position in the grand scheme of things. If i were you, i'd be appalled rather than rejoicing at this rather disrespectful statement.

