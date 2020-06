"Your neighbour is your natural enemy and the neighbour's neighbour is your

friend"; Kautilya(known as Chanakya) said, I quote.

India state laws and diplomacy is based on religiously following Chanakya 'Arthashastras' or the well laid plans how to deal with countries. He taught Indians the art and science of duplicity and deception.For those who are coming across this namefor the first time: Kautilya, also known as Chanakya, was born in 4thcentury BC in eastern India.