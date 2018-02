He will reach out to anyone who is ready to cover his arse but it always works the same way, any nation which intends to intervene in maldives will see its interests first and risks involved. Our paratroops took care of this mess once now they want us to do it again it will be interesting to see GOI response.



As for other nations, china is merely a warning machine and the world has seen them fleeing their posts and abandoning the civilians they were supposed to protect when african militia attacked, they do not have stomach to stand their positions and fight. The only thing that works for them is the overhyped capability of their big military.



Then comes pakistan a nation on the verge on bankruptcy and no serious military might. They have a tiny and ingsignificant navy without any carrier force to support such operations, neither do they have any experience of such ops lime the Indians have, besides its utterly hilatious to even think that a India will let someone like pakistn steal the show in its sphere of influence.



Then come saudis who need others to do fighting for them.



