1 Jul 2020



The government-run NLC power plant in Tamil Nadu state's Cuddalore district suffers second blast in two months.

​

A blast at a power plant in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district has killed at least six people, an official from the state-run company and local police said, the second deadly boiler explosion in two months.



"Six people died on the spot," said S Latha, inspector at a local police station in Neyveli, adding that the incident in May killed five and injured three at the plant run by lignite miner and electricity generator NLC.



The incident occurred at unit V of NLC Power Plant II, a company official said, adding that the unit was under shutdown when the mishap happened. The accident in May occurred in unit VI of the same company.



"The boiler was not in operation. We are investigating the incident. There was an explosion followed by a fire that injured the workers and contractual labourers," company spokesman Guru Swaminathan told DPA news.