What's new

INDIA NEWS: Chinese latest Type 003 aircraft carrier is a threat to Indo-Pacific

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
39,263
1
75,917
Country
China
Location
China
INDIA NEWS
Chinese latest Type 003 aircraft carrier is a threat to Indo-Pacific
Labelled as type 003, the third aircraft carrier after Liaoning and Shandong will be followed by two more Chinese carrier battle groups (CBGs) before the end of this decade as per western intelligence reports.

By Shishir Gupta
UPDATED ON JUL 09, 2021 04:09 PM IST

With China on the verge of the launching of what is billed as the world’s largest non-American aircraft carrier in 2021 end, the Indian national security planners are worried about the security of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) as Beijing, as in the past in the South China Sea, is a practitioner of gunboat diplomacy with scant respect of global law.

Labelled as type 003, the third aircraft carrier after Liaoning and Shandong will be followed by two more Chinese carrier battle groups (CBGs) before the end of this decade as per western intelligence reports.

While western defence experts have tried to lowball the PLA Navy carrier development program citing Chinese perfidious access to technology, the Indian Navy knows that the third aircraft carrier will create instability at least in the Indo-Pacific.

“The question is not how the Chinese acquired the technology but how it will impact India and the IOR. The US narrative that CBGs can be targeted by long-distance ballistic missiles comes from a position of strength, where the US Navy has no less than 11 super carriers at its disposal,” said a former Indian Navy admiral.

The PLA’s type 003 carrier is expected to be more than 85000 tonnes with an electromagnetic aircraft launch system (EMALS), which will allow the ship to launch aircraft with more fuel and weapons as well as airborne radars, anti-submarine warfare and aerial refuellers from the floating deck. This means that the range and strike of the aircraft carrier will increase manifolds. None of the Indian carriers has catapult aircraft launch system.

“In the Indian context, the Chinese carrier is a potent weapon and has to be treated as such. The security of IOR will be affected if two Chinese carriers come into the area. We must remember that the Chinese are using the US playbook in almost all their force application paradigms … like the US carrier in Taiwan straits… what prevents that Chinese carrier in future from carrying out a freedom of navigation operations in Andaman Seas!, ” said a naval operations expert.

While India has developed a new intermediate-range ballistic missile Agni-Prime with the wartime objective of targeting CBGs, the PLA with four aircraft carriers by 2025 will more than a match for INS Vikramaditya (presently under maintenance) and INS Vikrant, which will be commissioned by August 2022. Under the circumstances, India has no options but to build its nuclear-powered attack submarines to deter the Chinese flotilla and have one aircraft carrier operational at all times as air power at sea is an operational necessity and cannot be provided by the land-based air force. Without a protective aerial bubble, the CNG is not only exposed to incoming missiles but also to enemy aircraft.

“Carriers are being looked at purely from a force on force perspective. Questions are being asked why should we not build submarines to counter the Chinese carrier groups. That is true, but then our own carrier can threaten something else and balance the operational equation. Why do we assume that one carrier needs to go into battle with only another carrier? CBGs are flexible and have a range of operations - other than addressing the enemy carrier. That must settle the Carrier or Submarine debate as both are required for protecting the IOR,” an admiral said.

While many within the Indian national security set-up believe that an aircraft carrier is a World War II weapon and the era of stand-off weapon systems has dawned, the Chinese investment in building more such platforms clearly shows that the Indian Navy has a legitimate case for a third aircraft carrier.

www.hindustantimes.com

Chinese latest Type 003 aircraft carrier is a threat to Indo-Pacific

Labelled as type 003, the third aircraft carrier after Liaoning and Shandong will be followed by two more Chinese carrier battle groups (CBGs) before the end of this decade as per western intelligence reports.
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
39,263
1
75,917
Country
China
Location
China
RULE THE WAVES Chilling aerial photos show true scale of China’s biggest ever aircraft carrier in bid to take on America’s naval might

  • 14:32 ET, Jul 9 2021

STARTLING images lay bare the colossal size of China’s largest ever aircraft carrier in Beijing's bid to become the world’s leading superpower.

Satellite imagery shows the 90,000-tonne vessel taking shape in a Shanghai shipyard which matches the largest supercarriers in the US Navy


Aerial photos show the true scale of China’s biggest-ever aircraft carrier in bid to take on America’s naval mightCredit: Twitter


The images show the supercarrier taking shapeCredit: Twitter


The new images allow comparisons to be made with China's new carrier and the Ford Class shipsCredit: Twitter


Before 2012, China did not have any aircraft carriers.

But the ship under construction — named the Type 003 — will be China's third carrier and part of an attempt to modernise and expand its military under a five-year plan.

The Communist nation is expanding its military to match the US, and wants to become more powerful than the Americans by 2049.

New commercial satellite imagery from Kompsat offers experts to analyze the size and layout.


Navy News reported the vessel is 240 feet wide and 1,050 feet long which is just 43 feet shorter than the American Ford Class ships.

It has three catapults to launch its warplanes which are believed to be a new stealth fighter the FC-31.


The model, which closely resembled an FC-31, was snapped in unverified photos
https://www.the-sun.com/news/3253495/true-scale-chinas-biggest-ever-aircraft-carrier/#

The vessel is 240 feet wide and 1,050 feet long which is just 43 feet shorter than the American Ford Class ships.Credit: Twitter


And large overhangs show that the supercarrier’s flight deck are in place while the simple bullet-like outline of the ship’s hull can be seen.

It appears to have two large, side-mounted aircraft elevators on the right side and photos suggest it will be fitted with catapults, with which large numbers of combat aircraft can be slung into the air.


Chinese state-run media reports these catapults to be advanced electromagnetic devices in the same league as USS Ford with two on the bow and one on the left overhang.

Work began amid much speculation in 2018. Since then, analysts and internet ‘open source’ aficionados have been pouring over every fuzzy new satellite photo and combing social media in search of new clues.

And they prove the ship is on track to be launched next year, with a likely operational date as soon as 2024.


Pictures first emerged on TikTok of the supercarrierCredit: TikTok
https://www.the-sun.com/news/3253495/true-scale-chinas-biggest-ever-aircraft-carrier/#

The shape of the hull can be seen from the skyCredit: Twitter


It comes amid ongoing tensions between China and the West over control of the South China Sea as well as China's clampdown on human rights in Hong Kong and its handling of the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

States including China, Taiwan, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam make claims to parts of the South China Sea, with various others keen to maintain access to the area's shipping lanes.

An estimated $3.4trillion worth of global trade passes through the sea each year, accounting for around one-third of all global maritime trade


It's expected to place onto the flight deck in the next couple monthsCredit: Twitter
https://www.the-sun.com/news/3253495/true-scale-chinas-biggest-ever-aircraft-carrier/#

A look first at what the hull of the boat could look likeCredit: Twitter


www.the-sun.com

Aerial pics show scale of China’s biggest aircraft carrier to take on US

STARTLING images lay bare the colossal size of China’s largest ever aircraft carrier in Beijing’s bid to become the world’s leading superpower. Satellite imagery shows the 90,000-tonne …
www.the-sun.com www.the-sun.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom