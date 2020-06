How do we define a war ? Or what is a war? Or why do countries go to war ?



Countries go to war when one feels that the other's action, policies or interests clash with it or it sees that to fulfill its own interest or policies it needs to occupy other territory or there are some historical or political differences which have been there or invented and are blown to hingh aspirations that to fulfill those aspirations it goes to war.



Countries start or initiate a war with defined objectives and plans to be executed to achieve those objectives at minimum loss to itself while inflicting maximum damage to other.



Now let us do an analysis of all the wars which happened between India and Pakistan.



1947 : Pakistan invaded the state of Jammu & Kashmir



Objective :to conquer Srinagar and force the Maharaja to Sign accession with Pakistan.



What Happened : maharaja signed Accession with India and India intervened and send army into state and pushed the Pakistani army and its supported Tribals back.



When ceasefire was declared Pakistan was pushed back and just held a strip of land in Jammu division and even small strip in Kashmir division along with Gilgit and Baltistan.



Inference : Pakistan could not execute its plans and failed to achieve its Objective .



Final result : Pakistan lost the war.



1965 : Pakistan initiated operation Grandslam and Gibraltor to instigate locals Kashmiri to revolt against India.



Objective : to initiate revolt against India and forcibly occupy and merge the state of J & K with Pakistan.



What happened : Pakistan air dropped many soldiers behind Indian lines with aim to instigate locals to revolt but locals reported their presence and they were arrested and killed by Indian army.



To support this infiltration Pakistan launched army action in J & K sector in August 1965 and were putting intense pressure on India in Chamb- Jodian sector, and were on verge to cut Jammu- Pathankot highway to isolate the state from India.



To ease pressure India crossed IB in Lahore and Sialkot sector on 5 th September.



Within few days India army was on outskirts of Lahore and Sialkot towns.



To protect these major towns Pakistan has to withdraw its forces from J & K sector.



Inference : Pakistan could not execute its plan and fulfill its objective to capture the state of J & K.



Final result : Pakistan does not acknowledge operation Grandslam and Gibralter but describes the war from time when India crossed IB in Lahore and Silkot sector and describes it self winner as it defended Lahore and Sialkot.



Final Result : strategically and Militarily Pakistan lost the 1965 war. As it failed to achieve its defined objectives.



1971 : Pakistan attacked airbases in north India on 3 rd December 1971.and started the war.



Objective : to activate western border and put pressure on India to not to interfere in East Pakistan.



What Happened : Indian eastern command went into East Pakistan from Meghalaya, Tripura and West Bengal and reached capital Decca without engaging or bypassing heavily defended cantonements on the way.



Indian navy destroyed Karachi and Chittagong ports and executed complete blocade of sea ports of Pakistan.



Indian airforce achieved air superiority on both east and west Pakistan Skies , PAF withdrew its remaining aircrafts to Iran.



Inference : Pakistan could not execute its plans to activate western borders to deter India from operation in East Pakistan.



Final Result : Bangladesh was created, 93000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered to India.

Pakistan lost the war comprehensively .



1999: Pakistan initiated operation in Kargil by occupying vacant positions on peak tops in winter.



Objective : to cut Srinagar-Leh highway to isolate Laddhak and Siachin .



What happened : India won back all the peaks and Pakistan has to withdraw on the face of heavy human losses.



Final result : Pakistan could not achieve its objective and lost the war.



I hope I have explained that Pakistan has lost all the 4 wars which happened between India and Pakistan since 1947.

