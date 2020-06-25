What's new

India, Nepal, Lanka, Maldives leaders due in March

Prime ministers of India and Sri Lanka and presidents of Maldives and Nepal are likely to visit Bangladesh in March for joining celebrations the marking...
Diplomatic Correspondent | Published: 00:05, Mar 08,2021


Prime ministers of India and Sri Lanka and presidents of Maldives and Nepal are likely to visit Bangladesh in March for joining celebrations the marking golden jubilee of the country’s independence and the birth centenary of its founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Maldives president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih would be in Dhaka in March 17-18 and Nepal president Bidya Devi Bhandari in March 22-23 on separate state visits.
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi would be in Bangladesh in March 26-27 on an official visit.

Sri Lankan prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is highly likely to be in Dhaka in March 19-20.

Nepal president Bhandari would hold talks as head of the state with her Bangladesh counterpart Md Abdul Hamid, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said on Sunday.
Solih of Maldives, Modi of India and Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka, as the head of their respective government, would hold talks with their counterpart prime minister Sheikh Hasina, he said.

The government has been in contact with the governments of India, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka on signing instruments on various issues during the visits of the leaders, diplomatic sources said.

All the four leaders would deliver separate speeches from the national parade ground in Dhaka from where the function would be made available on virtual platforms for viewers.
 
