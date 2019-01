India needs to ally with US to counter China: Fareed Zakaria to India Today at Davos

January 26, 2019

India’s economic growth has not lived up to the mark in terms of sustained economic grow foreign affairs analyst Fareed Zakaria told India Today TV at the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.



When asked about India’s global image as an emerging economy, Zakaria said, "The world, think, has viewed India for the last few years as a disappointment."