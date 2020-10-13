What's new

India Needs the Cyber Command Now

Parvin Sawhani once again repeats his point of view on "Cyber War" capacity of China.

In an earlier video he has warned India about Chinese Cyber capacity and stated that the blackout in Mumbai was caused by Chinese cyber attack, but India try to conceal the fact.

In recent comments Bipin has acknowledged that India is legging behind China in Cyber capabilities and in next conflict cyber war would be one of the main battle ground.

Now Parvin is discussing Bipin's recent statment.



 
