According to PRS legislative, a research initiative that tracks parliament’s work, this budget session was the least productive since 2000

The government is responsible for the smooth functioning of the house. The ruling party has a full majority. As per the constitution and parliamentary procedures, the house has full powers to take action against any member to ensure order in the house.

M.N. Kaul and S.L. Shakdher in Practice and Procedure of Parliament said, “It is the responsibility of the Speaker to maintain order in house and for this purpose, he or she exercises all powers necessary for enforcing his/her decision”. This book is considered the Bible for parliamentary procedures, and even presiding officers consult it. Are the prime minister, the BJP president and other leaders protesting against the speaker’s failure to discharge this constitutional responsibility, despite having all the powers to regulate the proceedings of the house and maintain order?

As per the constitution, even the courts have no jurisdiction to interfere in any way with the control of the house over its internal proceedings or call into question the validity of its proceedings on the ground of any alleged irregularity or procedure.

Interestingly, this rule was incorporated into the rules of procedure of parliament during the first NDA regime. But now there is no effort to enforce this rule.

The question now is why this rule was not invoked, to ensure that the no-confidence motion is taken up. Should we blame only the erring members, when the rules of parliament allow for remedial action to deal with such errant behaviour? If a law is violated, not just the person who did so, but even the law enforcement authority that fails to take action on those who violated the law is accountable. Thus, the prime minister’s fast was not just an indictment of the opposition responsible for the din in the house, but also the presiding officer for not enforcing the rules.

Normally, the government takes the initiative to resolve the impasse in the house. The leaders in the government, who refused to take any worthwhile initiative to resolve the deadlock, would like to sit on a fast to divert the attention of the nation from the manner in which the no-confidence motion was not taken up, despite clear support from more than 10% of MPs.

The Central government’s failure to accord special status to Andhra Pradesh, as per its own promise, and the intransigence of the Modi government in implementing the apex court’s order to set up a Cauvery Management Board were the reasons for trouble in the house. The effect was the disorder. The cause was the government’s apathy. The leaders of the government had no moral right to go on a fast for something for which they too are equally responsible, if not more.