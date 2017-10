India needs a new IAS

The rise of Asia, with the growing importance of the Asian consumer, and digitisation. The Asian consumer’s rise between 2010 and 2020 will in dollar terms add a new United States to global consumption.

our government is spread thin, in that it attempts to do too much. It is understaffed when compared with governments in developed countries and many important government departments are staffed by people who do not have the requisite skills to discharge their increasingly specialised jobs.





First, it proves few state capitals in India are attractive to live in and second it shows that the best officers prefer to do jobs for which they have not been explicitly trained rather than do the jobs they are actually good at in the states.

We still come across some outstanding officers in these positions but that cannot be the norm.