There were border wars between China and Russia(1969), China and Vietnam(1979). Now the land disputes with these countries don't exist. Because after years negotiations, territory agreements were reached. Which benifited these countries a lot. They don't have to spend huge amount of money on the border defense anymore. Mutual trust could be built as next step. And there is no room for super power to use the issues to sow discord. It's part of reasons why China could concentrate on economy since 1990 after these border disputes were settled.Fake Russian guard was found on China-Russia borderI heard India's constitution prohibits any compromise in territory. Which means India will face China's military pressure for ever. It would be an endless nightmare for India. There would never be an agreement between the two countries on the territory disputes unless China accepts all India's requests. Which is not only impossible, also doesn't fit for any peaceful agreement or discussion.China has signed territory agreements with many of its neighbours. I didn't see India had done that with any of its neighbour."Never give up one inch land"-----It sounds very encouraging and brave. In fact this rigid policy is very stupid. It shows the founding father of India lacks far sighted political wisdom.So will there be a great leader of India who would sacrifice his fame to amend the constitution and negotiates with China, Parkistan and all neighbours to finish all border disputes? It would be a bless for India if there is man who can make that feat.Once the agreements are reached, the peace dividend would be huge for India. The insecure feeing that haunted India for decades would disappear once and for all. Money will be saved. Independent foreign policies will be made.Of course India will have to give up some of its claimed territories. So will China and Pakistan. This is how negotiation works. But, how will Indians see this leader? A hero or a traitor? Can a democratic system produce this kind of selfless leader? Can a democratic system allows this leader to fulfil his task? Hard to say.