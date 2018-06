The chief of the Indian Navy has specifically emphasized the "uncertainty of America" as the reason behind India’s reservations against having a military dimension applied to the proposed Quad alliance between the United States, India, Japan and Australia.

The specific mentioning of the uncertainty of America is quite significant as, during the Doklam crisis, when the situation blew out of proportion at the border, the Trump administration maintained baffling silence during the crisis.

"We have to be cognizant of the fact that among the Quad members we are the only one who has the land border with China. Can we expect any members of the Quad, in case there is a difference of opinion and conflict on our northern border, to come to our rescue? Nobody will come and hold your hand," Admiral Lanba pointed out.

