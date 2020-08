India must heed growing China-Pakistan intel-sharing. It may have aided Galwan clash.

A report on enhanced China-Pakistan cooperation suggests that Pakistan could have shared its intelligence with China ahead of the India-China standoff in Galwan.

TARA KARTHA 11 August, 2020 9:27 am IST

While intelligence cooperation between the two is not unknown, in the past Islamabad was a little more cautious, providing intel in return for some specific favour. At other times, it behaved evasively for fear of compromising its deep sources to a foreign power. But it now seems that Beijing has been able to overcome these reservations, as it gains a steady ingress into the Pakistani establishment at the highest levels, as well as on the ground. This Pakistan-China intelligence cooperation poses a challenge for India, because it marks an alarming accretion in a relationship in which Pakistan is beginning to resemble nothing more than a colony.

A budding relationship

Signs of the evolving ‘intel chumminess’ has been apparent for the last few years, as the Pakistan Army began to virtually govern through its ‘selected’ Prime Minister Imran Khan. The role of Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa is central to this, with his extension

frequent attacks

on its nationals by Baloch separatists in the Chinese-operated port of Gwadar, the ingress of religious preachers into Xinjiang, and other such issues. In fact, in a first, China even ‘named and shamed’ Pakistan at the

National People’s Congress

, with official media also proclaiming the threat of radical Islam from Pakistan. In 2017, it went so far as to close its borders.



All that seems to be in the past now, as Islamabad pulls up intel cooperation with Beijing by its bootstraps.



When Baloch insurgents attacked the



Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) seems to have thrown all its resources into protecting Chinese interests, with sources indicating that Chinese ambassador himself has sometimes sat in on high-level meetings of security agencies on the issue. China is now going a step further in pushing Pakistan to allow the designation of the BLA as a terrorist entity at the UN. This is embarrassing for Islamabad, which doesn’t want the situation to be ‘internationalised’ at a time when it is liquidating Baloch’s youth by the dozens.

